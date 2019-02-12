Sunshine and Showers

Half price theatre tickets for book characters

PUBLISHED: 14:17 07 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:37 07 March 2019

Elmer will be at the Regent Theatre in Ipswich this August Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Elmer will be at the Regent Theatre in Ipswich this August Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Archant

The Elmer-fest coming to Ipswich this summer has just got bigger - because as well as the much-anticipated Elmer trail, it has now been revealed the stage version of the popular children’s story will be shown at the Regent Theatre,

Norman Lloyd with Elmer enjoying some popcorn in the circle at the Ipswich Regent. Picture: RACHEL EDGENorman Lloyd with Elmer enjoying some popcorn in the circle at the Ipswich Regent. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The announcement comes as school children across Ipswich, and the rest of the country, are celebrating World Book Day - and it is also 100 days to go until Elmer’s Big Parade - Suffolk launches in the town.

To mark this exciting landmark in the trail campaign, the theatre are offering half price tickets for the Elmer showings - on Wednesday, August 14 - to anyone dressed up for World Book Day.

You can visit the Ipswich Regent from 2pm until 4.30pm today to take advantage of this special promotion.

The show, which was created to celebrate Elmer’s 30th birthday, is coming to Ipswich as a one off, thanks to the efforts of the Elmer campaign team.

Elmer is excited about treading the boards at the Regent Theatre in Ipswich. Picture: RACHEL EDGEElmer is excited about treading the boards at the Regent Theatre in Ipswich. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Norman Lloyd, campaign manager for Elmer’s Big Parade Suffolk said: “We are thrilled that the producers of the Elmer Show have tweaked their schedules to bring the show to Ipswich.

“The whole town is already going Elmer mad and this is the cherry on the top for us; we hope it will be a brilliant big birthday party for Elmer and the hospice - a chance to all celebrate together.”

Elmer and his friends will take to the Regent stage on Wednesday, August 14, there will be performances at 1pm and 4pm. Ticket details are available on their website.















