St Elizabeth Hospice looking forward to another record-breaking year for Midnight Walk

The Midnight Walk, which starts at Trinity Park, raises money to fund the hospice which provides palliative care in Suffolk. Pictures: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE Archant

With less than one month to go until the Midnight Walk, St Elizabeth Hospice has set the ambitious goal of again breaking records, all while partying like it is 1989.

St Elizabeth Hospice's Midnight Walk in Ipswich was awarded the title of the best in the UK last year. Pictures: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE St Elizabeth Hospice's Midnight Walk in Ipswich was awarded the title of the best in the UK last year. Pictures: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE

The hospice was awarded last year for having the best Midnight Walk in the UK, both in terms of money raised and number of participants, with 2,473 walkers raising £230,000.

Last year's event also saw the walk named the Best Campaign of the Year by the East Anglia Institute of Fundraising.

This year, as a celebration of the Hospice's 30th birthday, walkers are invited to wear their brightest leg warmers and shoulder pads to “Rewind to the 80s”.

Money raised from last year's walk paid for a week's care for the hospice, which provides palliative care for those living with progressive or terminal illnesses in Suffolk.

Walkers will have a choice between a six-mile and 10-mile course, both starting and ending in Trinity Park with a stop-off at the hospice in Felixstowe Road, where they will be given the opportunity to hang a personal message on the memory tree to remember loved ones.

Joanne Rodger, events manager at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: “On Saturday May 11 we need the people of Ipswich to join us and walk for their local hospice to help us continue helping local families.

“The Midnight Walk can raise enough money to run the hospice for a week, so it's a really vital fundraising event for us and we need people to keep supporting us each year.

“This year's event will be a throwback to 1989 (the year the hospice was established) to mark our 30th anniversary, so we're asking everyone to get their leg warmers on and support our annual charity walk 80s-style.

“There is a six and 10-mile route to choose from which take our wonderful walkers around the outskirts of Ipswich but importantly both routes stop at the Hospice.

“Tickets cost £15 and walkers can also choose to fundraise in memory of a loved one. Or, if you don't fancy completing the walk this year but still want to be involved, we still need volunteers to help make the event possible.”

More details below.

When is the walk?

Saturday, May 11 2019 at 10pm.

Where does it start?

The walk starts and ends in Trinity Park for both the six-mile and 10-mile walks.

What does it take to feed a hungry horde of 80s walkers?

Last year, more than 7,000 biscuits were eaten alongside more than 5,000 drinks.

Do you have to dress like Madonna or Adam Ant?

No, but it is encouraged.

How old do you have to be?

Walkers should be 10 years old or over as of May 11 2019.

How much does it cost?

Tickets are £15 and are available here.

What about volunteering?

Those interested in volunteering should email the hospice.