‘Be a Star’ this Christmas for St Elizabeth Hospice

PUBLISHED: 07:30 14 November 2020

St Elizabeth Hospice has had to cancel its Christmas Day Swim fundraiser - but there are other ways you can get involved in this year's Be a Star appeal. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

St Elizabeth Hospice has launched its ‘Be a Star’ campaign to help its team support more than 900 patients and their families this Christmas – which for many will be their last.

The charity will provide vital care for hundreds of people living with progressive and life-limiting illnesses and their families across East Suffolk, Great Yarmouth and Waveney during the festive season.

The appeal encourages the communities of Suffolk and Norfolk to support the hospice during this very special time of year, particularly with the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic.

From purchasing items such as Christmas cards, from St Elizabeth Hospice’s online store, to carrying out socially-distanced fundraising activities or virtual fundraising events, making donations or volunteering time to help the hospice as part of a New Year’s resolution, there are a number of ways to take part in the Be a Star appeal.

While the pandemic has halted usual fundraising streams, illness and need for hospice care has not ceased and one person who knows the importance of this care is John Turner, from Woodbridge, whose daughter and wife were both cared for by St Elizabeth Hospice.

Mr Turner said: “St Elizabeth Hospice is a charity that I have called upon twice. On the first occasion 18 years ago, when my 32-year-old daughter Carrie died, the hospice was an immense support stepping in when my wife and I were so exhausted. The hospice allowed us to enjoy time with our daughter, instead of being her carers.

“Last year we called upon the hospice once again, in November 2019, when my late wife Shirley needed palliative care. It was her wish to die at home. St Elizabeth Hospice once again was there for us and with other agencies they cared for her until she passed away in December. None of us know when we will need the support of the hospice, I was so relieved they were there for me and my family.”

Pauline Donkin, head of individual giving and supporter care at St Elizabeth Hospice, added: “As a charity, we are always grateful for the community support we receive but to allow us to help as many people as possible this Christmas we are calling on the public to get behind our Be a Star appeal and make the world of difference to members of their community during very difficult times in their lives.”

Find out how to support the Be a Star appeal by visiting the website or call 01473 727776.

