Council chairman to hit the virtual roads for charity cycle challenge

Published: 3:34 PM January 6, 2021

The chairman of Suffolk County Council is calling on the public to join him on a virtual cycling challenge in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice.

Graham Newman is set to start his mammoth challenge on February 1, with the councillor set to complete the combined distance of Ipswich to Felixstowe and every hospice premises and charity shop at home.

Mr Newman said the challenge is a great way to help the charity while boosting physical and mental health.

He said: “I’m delighted to be supporting St Elizabeth Hospice in my term of office and I’m hoping the public will be inspired to join me on this cycling mission and raise some much-needed funds for the charity.

“Being active, particularly in the current climate, is so important for not only our physical health but also our mental health and cycling is a great way to get about for travel, to work, college or school – as well as for exercise and enjoying the great outdoors, whilst completing the mission."

Those interested in taking part in the challenge can do so using their own exercise bike – or by going outside for their daily exercise.

Their results are then uploaded to the hospice's digital platform at the end of each cycle, until the scheme ends on March 31.

Joanne Rodger, events and challenges manager at St Elizabeth Hospice added: “We are so pleased Suffolk County Council Chairman Graham Newman has chosen to support us this year and are very grateful for his efforts in organising and taking part in this fantastic cycling challenge.

“As an independent charity we rely on the generosity of community support for our fundraising to ensure we can provide our much needed service and care provision to patients and their families, so activities such as this are very important to us.

“We wish the best of luck to all who take part and encourage everyone to get behind them and support their fundraising.”

All participants in the ride will receive an e-certificate signed by Mr Newman and entry into a draw to win a pair of VIP tickets for the 2021 Women's Tour race finish.

Entry costs between a £5 and £20 donation, and can be completed here.