Why are 100 man-made daisies set to fill a Suffolk park?

A Suffolk park is set to be awash with man-made daisies this September in memory of the county's lost loved ones.

Wherstead Park will be home to the 100 bespoke daisies on September 5, as St Elizabeth Hospice marks its first annual Daisy Day.

The flowers will each feature a photo, inscription or poem as a tribute to a loved one who has died.

It is hoped the colourful flowers will help to create a breath-taking scene, similar to its existing annual Sunflower Memories event.

Daisy Day will instead be more accessible, with Sunflower Memories being held at the hospice in Foxhall Road and becoming increasingly popular.

Each daisy has a suggested donation of £35 – a sum equivalent to the hospice providing 14 bereavement support packs to help families through the loss of a loved one.

Pauline Donkin, head of individual giving and supporter care at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: “Daisy Day will be a wonderful opportunity to pause and to celebrate the lives of special people no longer with us, while we join together with the community in the stunning backdrop of Wherstead Park.

“We encourage all who wish to make a dedication Daisy to do so and join with us in remembering the lives of those most dear to us.

"By purchasing a daisy you will also be helping to raise funds for St Elizabeth Hospice and enabling the hospice to continue to developing its services in order to help more people and their families who need its vital care.”

A live performance from professional harpist Caroline Hall will take place on the day, while refreshments will be provided by East of England Co-Op Funeral Services.

Simon Girling, director at SEH French Construction – who are sponsoring the event – added: “It is important to support local charities which provide a vital service to so many people.

"The hospice provides amazing care to patients and families of people living with progressive and life-limiting illnesses.

“Everyone understands the specialist role St Elizabeth Hospice plays in our community and this made becoming a corporate sponsor an easy decision and one we will forever be proud of.”

More information on the event can be found here.