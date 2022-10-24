Fearless firewalkers go barefoot to raise £10,000

Fearless firewalkers crossed barefoot over a 15ft path of red-hot embers to support those receiving palliative care.

On Saturday, brave participants took part in the autumn Firewalk 2022 at Venue 16 in Ipswich and raised £10,000 for St Elizabeth Hospice.

Before taking the fiery walk, volunteers went through training, which prepared them for the experience described as “walking on hot sand”.

One brave ‘sole’ taking part in this year’s Firewalk was St Elizabeth Hospice’s nurse, Jo Shaw, who said: “I was a little bit apprehensive, as I was unsure what to expect, but it was great fun, a brilliant challenge to take on, while raising money for the hospice at the same time.

Jo Shaw, St Elizabeth Hospice’s nurse - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

“I have worked for the hospice for 11 years and every time you come to hospice events like this and you see the brilliant support from the local community, it means so much.

“We had a fantastic atmosphere here tonight and the walk itself wasn’t painful, just made your feet feel fuzzy really and I feel really proud to have done this. Thank you to everyone who sponsored me, it is amazing and I am so pleased to raise nearly £1,500 for the hospice.”

Becky Jedrzejewski, the events and challenges fundraiser at St Elizabeth Hospice, said that the walk is “the ideal way to get warmed up for the autumn months, while at the same time supporting the hospice”.

St Elizabeth Hospice Firewalk 2022 - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

The event sponsored by Escape included also a wide range of drink and street food - including chilli, burgers, fish & chips - for participants, friends and family to enjoy.

Nichola Whymark, the head of partnership fundraising at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: “A massive well done and thank you to all our fantastic fire walkers. They all did brilliantly and it was so nice to be alongside our supporters as we raised funds for the hospice and enjoyed some Halloween fun too.

“Community support is vital for developing our services and every penny raised really will make a difference as we expand our care to support more patients, and their families, through difficult times in their lives.”