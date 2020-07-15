E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Vital Ipswich hospice fundraising campaign nears target

PUBLISHED: 07:30 16 July 2020

Kelvin Bengston, medical director at St Elizabeth Hospice, showing his support for the #HereTogether campaign Picture: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE

Kelvin Bengston, medical director at St Elizabeth Hospice, showing his support for the #HereTogether campaign Picture: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE

ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE

A vital campaign to help raise money for St Elizabeth Hospice is nearing its target less than three months after its launch.

St Elizabeth Hospice provides care at home, in the community, and in its hospice in Foxhall Road Picture: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICESt Elizabeth Hospice provides care at home, in the community, and in its hospice in Foxhall Road Picture: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE

The hospice launched the #HereTogether appeal in April to help counteract the massive financial impact of coronavirus on the charity, with lockdown seeing all of its 31 shops close their doors while most fundraising activities were cancelled or postponed.

But despite the pandemic and strict social distancing rules, fundraisers have found innovative ways to raise money for the hospice – including one teenager who climbed the height of Mt Everest on his stairs at home.

MORE: Ipswich teenager climbs Mt Everest for hospice

Thanks to their fundraising, as well as donations made via the hospice’s Just Giving page, the hospice has now reached a total of £195,000 of its £250,000 target. The hospice has also launched its own online pet pageant to help raise funds.

Hannah Bloom, director of income generation at the hospice, said: “The coronavirus lockdown has severely restricted our ability to raise funds as we normally would but the public response to our #HereTogether campaign has been brilliant and the whole hospice is very grateful for the support.

“In recent weeks we have begun the phased re-opening of our charity shops and we have also been launching new fundraising initiatives with a virtual twist, such as our first ever Pet Pageant, in order to obey governmental advice.

“To be so close to reaching our overall fundraising goal for #HereTogether is fantastic and on behalf of all at St Elizabeth Hospice I want to say ‘thank you’ to everyone who has got beyond the campaign, as well as to encourage others to help us make the final push to achieve our target and continue to provide our care to local communities.”

MORE: Hospice goes blue in July for healthcare heroes

Last year, the hospice cared for more than 3,000 people and their families at a cost of £10.5m, with 75% of that being raised through community fundraising and shop sales.

Centred on individuals’ needs, the independent charity provides its services for free to those living with a progressive or life-limiting illness – be that at home, in the community or in its Foxhall Road hospice.

Those interested in donating to the hospice’s campaign can do so by visiting here.

Most Read

Toys R Us sold to council property firm – what’s next for Ipswich landmark?

Colin Kreidewolf outside former Toys R Us site Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Council firm bought Toys R Us to save town centre M&S in Ipswich

The former Toys R Us building has been bought by Ipswich Borough Assets. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

UNISON warns that shutting tourist centre means Ipswich is closed

The Tourist Information Centre in St Stephen's Church will not reopen after the lockdown. Picture: JOHN NORMAN

See inside derelict Listed building as plans to open up Waterfront entrance are revealed

Ipswich Borough Council has announced plans to make alterations to the interior and exterior of 4 College Street. Picture CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich woman named as A140 crash victim

Katerina Kostadinova Kostadinova, from Ipswich, died at the scene of the crash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

