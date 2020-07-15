Vital Ipswich hospice fundraising campaign nears target

Kelvin Bengston, medical director at St Elizabeth Hospice, showing his support for the #HereTogether campaign Picture: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE

A vital campaign to help raise money for St Elizabeth Hospice is nearing its target less than three months after its launch.

St Elizabeth Hospice provides care at home, in the community, and in its hospice in Foxhall Road Picture: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE St Elizabeth Hospice provides care at home, in the community, and in its hospice in Foxhall Road Picture: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE

The hospice launched the #HereTogether appeal in April to help counteract the massive financial impact of coronavirus on the charity, with lockdown seeing all of its 31 shops close their doors while most fundraising activities were cancelled or postponed.

But despite the pandemic and strict social distancing rules, fundraisers have found innovative ways to raise money for the hospice – including one teenager who climbed the height of Mt Everest on his stairs at home.

Thanks to their fundraising, as well as donations made via the hospice’s Just Giving page, the hospice has now reached a total of £195,000 of its £250,000 target. The hospice has also launched its own online pet pageant to help raise funds.

Hannah Bloom, director of income generation at the hospice, said: “The coronavirus lockdown has severely restricted our ability to raise funds as we normally would but the public response to our #HereTogether campaign has been brilliant and the whole hospice is very grateful for the support.

“In recent weeks we have begun the phased re-opening of our charity shops and we have also been launching new fundraising initiatives with a virtual twist, such as our first ever Pet Pageant, in order to obey governmental advice.

“To be so close to reaching our overall fundraising goal for #HereTogether is fantastic and on behalf of all at St Elizabeth Hospice I want to say ‘thank you’ to everyone who has got beyond the campaign, as well as to encourage others to help us make the final push to achieve our target and continue to provide our care to local communities.”

Last year, the hospice cared for more than 3,000 people and their families at a cost of £10.5m, with 75% of that being raised through community fundraising and shop sales.

Centred on individuals’ needs, the independent charity provides its services for free to those living with a progressive or life-limiting illness – be that at home, in the community or in its Foxhall Road hospice.

Those interested in donating to the hospice’s campaign can do so by visiting here.