Video

WATCH: Can you spot yourself in our Ipswich Midnight Walk video?

PUBLISHED: 12:15 13 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:36 13 May 2019

Suffolk Constabulary also took part in the fundraising event, including Supt Kerry Cutler (left). Midnight Walk 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Suffolk Constabulary also took part in the fundraising event, including Supt Kerry Cutler (left). Midnight Walk 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rachel Edge

It was one of the most moving events of the year - and now you can relive the weekend's emotional St Elizabeth Hospice Midnight Walk in Ipswich by watching our video from a special night.

A sea of neon at the Midnight Walk 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGEA sea of neon at the Midnight Walk 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The event, in its 13th year, is St Elizabeth Hospice's largest annual fundraising event and is expected to bring in more than £200,000 - which will go towards vital care.

MORE: Mullets, lycra and leg warmers on show as thousands take part in Midnight Walk

Our video shows the amazing party atmosphere and hundreds of people donned their finest 1980s-inspired accessories with bold make-up, lycra and leg-warmers on show.

It also features Karen Baines, whose husband Ian died last year at the hospice from oesophageal cancer.

"Every single person here has been touched by cancer in some way," she said.

Walkers had a choice of two routes - six miles or 10 miles - with a sea of bright pink t-shirts all setting off and meeting back up at Trinity Park.

Becky Jedrzejewski, events fundraiser for St Elizabeth Hospice, said: "Every year it means so much to us to have so many people committed to this event and we hope all of our walkers had an incredible time."

The final fundraising total for the walk will be known in the next few weeks.

