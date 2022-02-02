News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

‘I get such a buzz’ - Kevin is named country's volunteer of the year

person

Abygail Fossett

Published: 11:30 AM February 2, 2022
Kevin Constance was thrilled to be named Volunteer of the Year by the Charity Today Awards

Kevin Constance was thrilled to be named Volunteer of the Year by the Charity Today Awards. Pictured here with Lynda Mills, Volunteer Partnerships Administration Coordinator at St Elizabeth Hospice. - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

A man from Ipswich has been named ‘Volunteer of the Year’ after tirelessly dedicating his time to St Elizabeth Hospice for more than a decade. 

Kevin Constance has tried out various roles, starting out in the kitchen before moving to organising fundraising events, and then to manning the hospice’s reception desk. 

The Ipswich resident said: “I first became aware of the hospice 20 years ago when they cared for my mother-in-law during her last days.

“I knew then that in the future I would like to give back to the hospice team, as the care they gave her was something like I had never seen before.” 

Kevin was named volunteer of the year in the 2021 Charity Today awards and called it a "very humbling win". 

Kevin said: “I get such a buzz when I wake up in the morning and put my hospice badge on ahead of a shift. It is a fantastic place to be and I have made so many friends, both staff and volunteers, all of whom are so encouraging and supportive. 

“Knowing the impact the hospice has on so many people in the local community inspires me every day. The place is full of laughter and smiles, both of which are the best of medicines, in my opinion.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Tributes to popular travel agent, 74, still making friends to the end
  2. 2 Trio fined for storing caravans and boats on land without permission
  3. 3 RuPaul's Drag Race stars visit Ipswich arcade before show at Regent Theatre
  1. 4 Two arrests after 16-year-old attacked with knife in Ipswich
  2. 5 Teenager seriously hurt after knife attack in Ipswich
  3. 6 Two men admit to stealing drugs in Claydon Pharmacy break-in
  4. 7 New life for Ipswich church as town centre music venue
  5. 8 Conversion of historic Ipswich pub to flats recommended for approval
  6. 9 Ipswich unveils plan to improve park, play areas and public safety
  7. 10 Thief who stole alcohol from Co-op store handed community order

He has also been awarded the prestigious Suffolk Award by High Sheriff of Suffolk, Edward Creasy.  

Jemma Wood, volunteer development manager at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: “We are all delighted Kevin has received this brilliant recognition for his years of support to the hospice, it really is so well deserved. 

“Kevin is a great ambassador for the hospice like all our volunteers, who every year generously donate their time to supporting the hospice. St Elizabeth Hospice would just not be what it is today without our amazing volunteers.” 

Every year, St Elizabeth Hospice delivers specialist palliative care to more than 3,000 people living with progressive or life-limiting illnesses throughout East Suffolk, Great Yarmouth and Waveney.

Their specialist care is available 24-hours a day, and is entirely free. 

Ipswich News

Don't Miss

This image and the information contained herein is strictly embargoed until 00.01 Tuesday 25th Janua

Ipswich mum and daughter win £30,000 on Ant and Dec show

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
All districts in Suffolk have seen a rise in the number of long-term empty homes

Ipswich Borough Council

'Very hard to stop empty homes' - Ipswich vacant properties increase

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Clive Driver and Adam Gray of The Blitz 1940s Tea Rooms

Food and Drink

Five of the quirkiest places to eat and drink in Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Nicci Sanders has lost over 4 stone through hard work and determination.Byline: Sonya Duncan

Health

Ipswich mum and domestic abuse survivor drops from size 22 to size 12

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon