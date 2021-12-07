The last in-person 'Light Up a Life' service was held in 2019 - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

St Elizabeth Hospice’s annual Light up a Life service will return this Christmas.

The service, which had to be moved online last year due to the pandemic, will be held at St Mary-le-Tower in Ipswich on Sunday, December 19 at 3pm.

This is a traditional event for St Elizabeth’s, giving people in the community the chance to honour and celebrate the lives of those they have lost.

There is also the opportunity to virtually pay tribute to a loved one by uploading a photo and personalised message to their ‘Light Up a Life’ Christmas tree. Names uploaded before December 15 will be included in the service.

Reverend Morag Finch will be leading the service, which will include traditional carols, readings from supporters, and singing from the Ipswich Hospital Community Choir and Ipswich talent Roma Manteiga-Nicholson.

Catherine Sheppard, Supporter Campaigns Fundraiser at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: “Light Up A Life is open to everyone, even if they have had no previous contact with the hospice.”