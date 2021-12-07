News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

St Elizabeth Hospice Light up a Life service returns this Christmas

person

Abygail Fossett

Published: 7:00 PM December 7, 2021
Dedications are made to loved ones in this Light Up A Life service from 2019

The last in-person 'Light Up a Life' service was held in 2019 - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

St Elizabeth Hospice’s annual Light up a Life service will return this Christmas. 

The service, which had to be moved online last year due to the pandemic, will be held at St Mary-le-Tower in Ipswich on Sunday, December 19 at 3pm. 

This is a traditional event for St Elizabeth’s, giving people in the community the chance to honour and celebrate the lives of those they have lost. 

There is also the opportunity to virtually pay tribute to a loved one by uploading a photo and personalised message to their ‘Light Up a Life’ Christmas tree. Names uploaded before December 15 will be included in the service. 

Reverend Morag Finch will be leading the service, which will include traditional carols, readings from supporters, and singing from the Ipswich Hospital Community Choir and Ipswich talent Roma Manteiga-Nicholson.  

Catherine Sheppard, Supporter Campaigns Fundraiser at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: “Light Up A Life is open to everyone, even if they have had no previous contact with the hospice.” 

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Town manager Paul Cook looks on as the game heads towards full-time.

Paul Cook sacked by Ipswich Town

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Liam Manning, Michael Appleton, Neil Warnock and Lee Johnson could all be in the frame to replace Paul Cook

Football

The possible candidates as Ipswich Town search for new boss

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Gen X Radio Suffolk will be launching in January 2022

Music

Former BBC DJ to go live with new station

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard reacts after the final whistle during the Premier League match at Stam

Football | Video

The early betting favourites to be the next Town boss

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon