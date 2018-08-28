Overcast

1980s-themed Midnight Walk to take place at town park

PUBLISHED: 11:01 15 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:01 15 January 2019

The Midnight Walk for St Elizabeth Hospice will take place at Trinity Park on Saturday, May 11. Picture: ADRIAN RAWLINSON

Adrian Rawlinson

A midnight walk is set to take people back to the 80s to raise vital funds for a hospice.

St Elizabeth Hospice is organising the fundraiser on Saturday, May 11 at Trinity Park in Ipswich to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

People are being urged to take advantage of a £10 early bird ticket offer, which runs until Thursday, January 31.

Joanne Rodger, events and challenges manager at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: “We’re celebrating our 30th anniversary this year so we’re encouraging even more people to take part and party with us like it’s 1989, and help to make our 13th Midnight Walk our biggest yet.

“Last year our 2,500 walkers helped us raise over £230,000 for the hospice - enough to cover the cost of one weeks’ care across the hospice and in the local community.

“We’ve had a fantastic response so far from the public for our new 80s theme so we hope even more people can join us.”

Visit stelizabethhospice.org.uk/midnightwalk

The event will be sponsored by Bluebell Mortgages, with the route sponsored by David Button, Independent Funeral Directors.

