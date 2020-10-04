E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
LOOK: Can you spot yourself on this year’s Midnight Walk?

PUBLISHED: 05:58 04 October 2020

Fundraisers had a week to complete a walk of any length to raise money for the hospice Picture: COURTESY OF ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE

Hundreds of people took part in this year’s Virtual Midnight Walk for St Elizabeth Hospice – Can you see yourself in our gallery?

Philippa Price, who completed the Midnight Walk in memory of her late father Picture: PHILIPPA PRICEPhilippa Price, who completed the Midnight Walk in memory of her late father Picture: PHILIPPA PRICE

The annual fundraiser was almost stopped in its tracks due to the coronavirus pandemic, but instead took place “virtually” for a week from Saturday, September 19.

Instead of the usual organised walk, fundraisers instead were able to walk in their own time, at their own locations with family and friends at any time of the day.

From beachside walks to sunset strolls, more than 400 people took part in the event, now in its 14th year. Hospice staff even walked a combined 387 miles, smashing their 100 mile target.

Among those who took part was Philippa Price, who completed the walk in memory of her late father Phillip King OBE, a former Colonel in the British Army.

Kirsty, Lisa and Abbie, who took part in the Midnight Walk Picture: COURTESY OF ST ELIZABETH HOSPICEKirsty, Lisa and Abbie, who took part in the Midnight Walk Picture: COURTESY OF ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE

Mrs Price said: “Despite shouting orders at the staff a few times, he was cared for by the wonderful nurses at St Elizabeth Hospice with such love and respect. He was only 57 when he died at the hospice in January 2017 and was so well looked after, we couldn’t have asked for more.

“This is the first year that I have taken part in the Midnight Walk and was really looking forward to completing the challenge in May.

“When the pandemic hit, I was worried that we wouldn’t be able to complete it so I was excited when it was announced we would be doing it virtually.

“I already plan on signing up for next year’s walk, whatever format it take.”

Supporters of St Elizabeth Hospice after completing their Midnight Walk Picture: COURTESY OF ST ELIZABETH HOSPICESupporters of St Elizabeth Hospice after completing their Midnight Walk Picture: COURTESY OF ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE

Becky Jedrzejewski, events and challenges fundraiser for the Ipswich-based hospice, thanked walkers for their “fantastic” contributions of more than £44,000.

Ms Jedrzejewski added: “To have raised such a brilliant amount already is fantastic, especially as we still have donations coming in. Every penny will make a difference, particularly during the difficult times brought by the pandemic, and will enable us to continue providing our much needed care to patients and their families in our community.”

Last year, the hospice cared for more than 3,000 Suffolk patients and their families at a cost of £12.9m, of which 75% was raised by the community.

Those wishing to make a donation to the hospice’s #HereTogether appeal can do so online here.

Delilah Reynolds also took part in the Midnight Walk Picture: COURTESY OF ST ELIZABETH HOSPICEDelilah Reynolds also took part in the Midnight Walk Picture: COURTESY OF ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE

The Midnight Walk gave fundraisers the opportunity to raise money with friends and family Picture: COURTESY OF ST ELIZABETH HOSPICEThe Midnight Walk gave fundraisers the opportunity to raise money with friends and family Picture: COURTESY OF ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE

Walkers raised more than £44,000 for the Ipswich-based hospice Picture: COURTESY OF ST ELIZABETH HOSPICEWalkers raised more than £44,000 for the Ipswich-based hospice Picture: COURTESY OF ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE

Susan and Antony Seston, who took part in this year's Midnight Walk Picture: COURTESY OF ST ELIZABETH HOSPICESusan and Antony Seston, who took part in this year's Midnight Walk Picture: COURTESY OF ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE

