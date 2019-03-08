Everything you need to know about St Elizabeth Hospice's Midnight Walk

2,500 people took part in last year's Midnight Walk to raise money for St Elizabeth Hospice. Picture: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE St Elizabeth Hospice

With just two days to go until one of the biggest charity events of the year in Suffolk, here's everything you need to know about the St Elizabeth Hospice's Midnight Walk.

The Midnight Walk begins and ends at Trinity Park in Ipswich. Picture: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE The Midnight Walk begins and ends at Trinity Park in Ipswich. Picture: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE

Preparations are well underway at Trinity Park - where the walk starts and ends - in preparation for registration at 8pm before the start of the evening's entertainment.

Now in its 13th year - and for its 30th anniversary - the hospice is hoping for another record breaker, having raised more than £200,000 during last year's event.

The hospice costs more than £10million a year to run, and relies heavily on fundraising events such as the Midnight Walk to provide their services.

This year's walk includes the opportunity for walkers to place a memory of a loved one on their memory tree inside the hospice on Foxhall Road, while all are encouraged to wear their brightest 80s-themed clothes.

Becky Jedrzejewski, events fundraiser for St Elizabeth Hospice, said: "If you will be in Ipswich on Saturday night, either driving, or on foot, please keep an eye out for a sea of pink T-shirts around the town between 10pm and 1am and cheer on any walkers you see.

"They are all supporting an amazing cause."

When does the walk start?

Registration opens at 8pm, entertainment at 9pm for a 10pm set off.

Who is providing entertainment?

As well as face painters, Just Jay Dance, Anytime Fitness, Paul Morris and Aidan Standish from Ipswich 102 and Jeremy Durrant will help fire up walkers before kick-off.

Where does it start?

The walk starts and ends in Trinity Park for both the six-mile and 10-mile walks.

Where does the route take you?

Both routes stop at the hospice, while the shorter walk loops around Spring Road and the long walk goes through the town centre and Waterfront.

What does it take to feed a hungry horde of 80s walkers?

Last year, more than 7,000 biscuits were eaten alongside more than 5,000 drinks.

How much does it cost to operate the hospice?

The hospice needs more than £10million a year and relies heavily on donations.

How many people has the hospice helped?

It has helped more than 30,000 local people and their families.

Do you have to dress like Madonna or Adam Ant?

No, but it is encouraged.

How old do you have to be?

Walkers should be 10 years old or over as of May 11, 2019.

Is there still time to sign up?

Yes! You can sign up on the night at Trinity Park.