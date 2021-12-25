News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
'Incredibly moving' remembrance service for St Elizabeth Hospice

Charlotte Moore

Published: 7:00 PM December 25, 2021
Roma Manteiga-Nicholson sings at the Christmas remembrance service

Singer Roma Manteiga-Nicholson at Light up a Life - CREDIT St Elizabeth Hospice - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

The traditions of St Elizabeth Hospice's annual remembrance service were once again disrupted by Covid-19 - but families were able to participate in an "incredibly moving afternoon". 

The Light Up a Life service was held as an open remembrance afternoon on Sunday, December 19 at St Mary-le-Tower in Ipswich. 

Families were able to visit the church to light a candle in remembrance, view their dedications on the Christmas tree and enjoy a performance from singer Roma Manteiga-Nicholson. 

The service was held at St Mary-le-Tower in Ipswich

St Mary-le-Tower Church decorated for Light up a Life remembrance service - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

Catherine Sheppard, supporter campaigns fundraiser at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: "It was an incredibly moving afternoon but also one filled with the warmth of Christmas. 

"Christmas is a time for families and friends to be together and every year Light up a Life provides the perfect opportunity for the hospice to join together with the community to remember loved ones. 

"To be able to hold Light up a Life as an open remembrance service in person, at the beautiful St Mary-le-Tower Church once again, was very special and on behalf of the hospice I would like to say 'thank you' and 'happy Christmas' to all who supported and helped organise the service." 

Last year's event was broadcast as an online video.

The Christmas tree with decorations and messages of remembrance from families

Light up a Life dedication Christmas tree - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

