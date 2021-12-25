'Incredibly moving' remembrance service for St Elizabeth Hospice

The traditions of St Elizabeth Hospice's annual remembrance service were once again disrupted by Covid-19 - but families were able to participate in an "incredibly moving afternoon".

The Light Up a Life service was held as an open remembrance afternoon on Sunday, December 19 at St Mary-le-Tower in Ipswich.

Families were able to visit the church to light a candle in remembrance, view their dedications on the Christmas tree and enjoy a performance from singer Roma Manteiga-Nicholson.

St Mary-le-Tower Church decorated for Light up a Life remembrance service - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

Catherine Sheppard, supporter campaigns fundraiser at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: "It was an incredibly moving afternoon but also one filled with the warmth of Christmas.

"Christmas is a time for families and friends to be together and every year Light up a Life provides the perfect opportunity for the hospice to join together with the community to remember loved ones.

"To be able to hold Light up a Life as an open remembrance service in person, at the beautiful St Mary-le-Tower Church once again, was very special and on behalf of the hospice I would like to say 'thank you' and 'happy Christmas' to all who supported and helped organise the service."

Last year's event was broadcast as an online video.