'Incredibly moving' remembrance service for St Elizabeth Hospice
- Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice
The traditions of St Elizabeth Hospice's annual remembrance service were once again disrupted by Covid-19 - but families were able to participate in an "incredibly moving afternoon".
The Light Up a Life service was held as an open remembrance afternoon on Sunday, December 19 at St Mary-le-Tower in Ipswich.
Families were able to visit the church to light a candle in remembrance, view their dedications on the Christmas tree and enjoy a performance from singer Roma Manteiga-Nicholson.
Catherine Sheppard, supporter campaigns fundraiser at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: "It was an incredibly moving afternoon but also one filled with the warmth of Christmas.
"Christmas is a time for families and friends to be together and every year Light up a Life provides the perfect opportunity for the hospice to join together with the community to remember loved ones.
"To be able to hold Light up a Life as an open remembrance service in person, at the beautiful St Mary-le-Tower Church once again, was very special and on behalf of the hospice I would like to say 'thank you' and 'happy Christmas' to all who supported and helped organise the service."
Last year's event was broadcast as an online video.
Most Read
- 1 Ipswich restaurant forced to close until January after 400 cancellations
- 2 Felixstowe Christmas Day Dip cancelled due to extreme weather
- 3 Revealed: A&E visits at Ipswich Hospital on Christmas Day
- 4 Early arrival for Christmas Day baby Isla Rose
- 5 Woman jailed after Ipswich car park stand-off
- 6 People brave Felixstowe sea for Christmas Day Dip despite safety advice
- 7 When will the Next 'Boxing Day' sale happen?
- 8 Man to appear in court after meat cleaver robbery at Ipswich Co-op
- 9 Major Ipswich road blocked after two vehicle crash
- 10 13 fascinating features within Ipswich’s Christchurch Park