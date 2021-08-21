Woman completes 12-hour runathon in memory of dad who died of cancer

Published: 4:00 PM August 21, 2021

A Suffolk woman has completed a staggering 12-hour running challenge in memory of her loving father.

Starting the runathon just before midnight on Saturday, August 7, Wendy Kelway was joined by her friend and running partner, Cathy Baxter, as the pair took on the endurance challenge at the Shannon pub in Bucklesham.

The challenge saw the two ladies take turns to run 30 minute intervals on the treadmill, while their friends and pub goers offered their support with much needed food and refreshments.

The pair after they completed their runathon - Credit: Wendy Kelway

Mrs Kelway decided to take on the challenge in memory of her father, Barrie Murton, who sadly died in August 2019, at his home, while he was under the care of the St Elizabeth Hospice team after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.

The duo managed to cover more than 66 miles over the course of the 12 hours and raised more than £660 for the hospice very close to their hearts.

Mrs Kelway said: "What a great day. It was exhausting and the last few hours were tough but the donations and support made it all worthwhile.

“Cathy and I are now well and truly ready and excited for the Brighton Marathon on September 12.

"Let's hope it goes well and we might have a little rest from silly challenges for a few months."

The pair, who are running partners, completed more than 66 miles during the challenge - Credit: Wendy Kelway

Mrs Kelway has proven to be quite the fundraising machine as she regularly takes on challenges to raise funds for the hospice.

The money raised in this challenge sees Mrs Kelway's total raised for St Elizabeth Hospice in the last year surpass £4,300, which has been raised through a number of fundraising activities.

Joanne Rodger, Events and Challenges Manager at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: “On behalf of the St Elizabeth Hospice family I want to say a massive ‘congratulations and thank you’ to Wendy and Cathy on completing their runathon in aid of the hospice.

"What an achievement.

“It has been great to support Wendy over the last year with her fundraising and we look forward to continuing to support her in reaching her £10,000 target and her ultimate goal of completing the Brighton Marathon later this year."