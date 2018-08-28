Sunshine and Showers

Christmas Day Dip sponsor to take plunge – and help boost fundraising

PUBLISHED: 18:55 20 November 2018

More than 400 people are expected to take part in this year's Felixstowe Christmas Day Dip in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice Picture: GREGG BROWN

More than 400 people are expected to take part in this year's Felixstowe Christmas Day Dip in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice Picture: GREGG BROWN

David Button will lead by example as he joins more than 400 fundraisers to brave the wintry weather on Christmas morning and run into the sea at Felixstowe.

David Button Independent Funeral Directors has announced St Elizabeth Hospice will be its chosen charity until 2020 and will launch the partnership by sponsoring the 15th annual St Elizabeth Hospice Christmas Day Dip.

Throughout 2019 the collaboration will see the independent funeral directors support the high-profile Ipswich Midnight Walk, as route sponsor, and next summer’s sunset event, Suffolk Remembers, which takes place in Felixstowe’s seafront gardens.

The company will also become one of St Elizabeth Hospice’s 30th anniversary partners, pledging to raise a minimum of £3,000 by the end of next year, through a variety of initiatives and challenges.

Mr Button said: “We are a local company with local values and are an integral part of the community. As such, we are thrilled to partner with St Elizabeth Hospice, supporting the amazing work they do in our community.”

Sarah Archer, St Elizabeth Hospice corporate and major gifts manager, said: “We are delighted to have the support of David Button Independent Funeral Directors for 2019. Working with local organisations is vital for the hospice, and we are very grateful for the enthusiasm with which David Button has approached this partnership.”

The Christmas Day Dip will take place on Felixstowe beach in front of Manning’s Amusements in Sea Road at 10am.

Tickets are £8 if booked before midnight on November 16 and then £13 until registration closes at noon on Thursday, December 20.

For further information or to book, please visit St Elizabeth website.

Brazen drug dealing 'happening when children walk home from school' in Ipswich street

16:44 Jake Foxford
Police are stepping up patrols in Ulster Avenue following reports of daylight drug dealing Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Worried neighbours in an Ipswich street claim brazen drug dealing is taking place in front of children returning home from school.

Is Aldi heading back to Stowmarket?

19:18 Suzanne Day
There could soon be another new Aldi in Suffolk - Aldi in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

There is good news for bargain hunters in Stowmarket as a discount store bids to make a return to the town.

Teenager admits role in Ipswich McDonald's violence

13:00 Jane Hunt
Police at the scene at Ravenswood avenue McDonalds Picture: ARCHANT

A 17-year-old youth accused of being involved in a fight in the car park of an Ipswich McDonald’s restaurant during which a 16-year-old boy was stabbed has admitted an offence of violent disorder.

E-fit released in connection with Ipswich stalking investigation

17:28 Katy Sandalls
An efit has been issued by Suffolk police in connection with the investigation Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police are looking to speak to a man in connection with incidents of stalking in the Norwich Road area of Ipswich.

Why isn't the 2018 Ipswich Rudolph Run coming to Ravenswood?

17:04 Suzanne Day
Santa and Rudolph won't be visiting Ravenswood this year Picture: SIMON PARKER

Families on the Ravenswood estate have spoken of their disappointment after it was announced Rudolph and Santa won’t be passing through their streets this year.

'It has been amazing' - former Ipswich student Osborne on his dance hit success

17:00 David Vincent
Recording artist Osborne (full name Richard Osborne) who has had an internet hit with Complete Picture: TOM DRINKWATER

Ipswich singer/songwriter Richard Osborne - who records under his surname - Osborne, has a worldwide hit on his hands with his debut dance single.

Villagers concerned over piecemeal development in Mid Suffolk hamlet

16:35 Paul Geater
Residents are concerned about proposals to develop land at Brockford near Mendlesham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

MP Dr Dan Poulter has demanded that Mid Suffolk Council takes action to ensure there is no development on land at Brockford in his constituency without planning permission.

Gallery Days Gone By- When Olga was town's dancing queen

16:30 David Kindred
Dancers provided a colourful “Save Our School” demonstration on the Cornhill, Ipswich, in January 1989, when their school was threatened with closure. Did you take part? Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Strictly Come Dancing attracts millions of viewers every Saturday evening to the BBC and the show has breathed new life into what has been a popular pastime in Ipswich for decades.

Crash near Saxmundham on the A12

14:16 Russell Cook
The scene of the crash on the A12 near Saxmundham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A three vehicle crash on the A12 at Saxmundham caused traffic hold ups at lunchtime today.

Two car crash at road junction in east Ipswich

The junction of Newton Road and Rosehill Road where the crash took place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Brazen drug dealing 'happening when children walk home from school' in Ipswich street

Police are stepping up patrols in Ulster Avenue following reports of daylight drug dealing Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Wet weather causes major congestion in Ipswich town centre

Traffic is queuing on the A12 (stock image) Picture: GREGG BROWN

Video New American diner opened for disabled people

Nick Leonard at the new american style diner at Genesis Orwell Mencap Diner Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Video WATCH – Suffolk prisoner posts video to YouTube on BANNED mobile phone

The video shows Karl Gardner rapping about prison life Picture: YOUTUBE

Drink-driver so over the limit even he couldn't believe breath test reading

Gavin Keeble was breathalysed after being pulled over for driving without headlights at night Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

