Christmas Day Dip sponsor to take plunge – and help boost fundraising

More than 400 people are expected to take part in this year's Felixstowe Christmas Day Dip in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice Picture: GREGG BROWN

David Button will lead by example as he joins more than 400 fundraisers to brave the wintry weather on Christmas morning and run into the sea at Felixstowe.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

David Button Independent Funeral Directors has announced St Elizabeth Hospice will be its chosen charity until 2020 and will launch the partnership by sponsoring the 15th annual St Elizabeth Hospice Christmas Day Dip.

Throughout 2019 the collaboration will see the independent funeral directors support the high-profile Ipswich Midnight Walk, as route sponsor, and next summer’s sunset event, Suffolk Remembers, which takes place in Felixstowe’s seafront gardens.

The company will also become one of St Elizabeth Hospice’s 30th anniversary partners, pledging to raise a minimum of £3,000 by the end of next year, through a variety of initiatives and challenges.

Mr Button said: “We are a local company with local values and are an integral part of the community. As such, we are thrilled to partner with St Elizabeth Hospice, supporting the amazing work they do in our community.”

Sarah Archer, St Elizabeth Hospice corporate and major gifts manager, said: “We are delighted to have the support of David Button Independent Funeral Directors for 2019. Working with local organisations is vital for the hospice, and we are very grateful for the enthusiasm with which David Button has approached this partnership.”

The Christmas Day Dip will take place on Felixstowe beach in front of Manning’s Amusements in Sea Road at 10am.

Tickets are £8 if booked before midnight on November 16 and then £13 until registration closes at noon on Thursday, December 20.

For further information or to book, please visit St Elizabeth website.