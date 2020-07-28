Shopping centre’s sunflower display in memory of those who have died

Picture: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE

A sunflower garden aimed at remembering loved ones who have died is set to be displayed at Ipswich’s Buttermarket Shopping Centre.

Picture: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE

The display, called Sunflower Memories, is organised by St Elizabeth Hospice and aims to celebrate the lives of loved ones who have died in the region.

Now in its sixth year, the display will be held at the shopping centre as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, rather than in the hospice’s garden.

The flowers, displayed in yellow wheelbarrows, will be displayed at the centre from August 1, while families can also place virtual flowers on the hospice’s website.

Pauline Donkin, individual support manager at the hospice, said: “Sunflower Memories is a wonderful opportunity to pause and to celebrate the lives of special people no longer with us.”

Neil Pryke, contracts manager at SEH French Construction, which is sponsoring this year’s Sunflower Memories, added: “Everyone understands and appreciates the amazing job the hospice does and the team at St Elizabeth Hospice are absolute angels.”

