Annie awarded for 'giving back to those less fortunate'

A hospice volunteer has won an award that recognises her commitment and support for patients.

Annie Bowen Wright, a volunteer at St Elizabeth Hospice, has been named a joint winner of the Outstanding Contribution to Volunteering Award in this year’s Suffolk Community Awards.

Annie, from Stowupland, was selected for the award by the 2022 Suffolk Community Awards panel and presented with the prize at the ceremony held at the Food Museum in Stowmarket.

She has been volunteering at the hospice’s inpatient unit since May 2013.

Annie said: "To receive this award is an honour and a blessing, and I am so grateful to those who nominated me. I would like to feel I am receiving it on behalf of all the volunteers I work with.

"I enjoy my volunteering and find the work rewarding. It gives me the chance to appreciate what I have in my life and give something back to those less fortunate than me.

"I work with dedicated and caring people and love the work I do.

"To anyone thinking of volunteering, try it, and you will probably be surprised how it gives you a sense of purpose in life and at the same time, has a positive impact in the community."

Annie is one of more than 1,500 volunteers who generously give their time to support the hospice by carrying out roles in one of its 32 retail shops, through to volunteering on the hospice inpatient unit and supporting the hospice administrative teams.

Every year their support helps the hospice deliver specialist palliative care to more than 3,000 people living with progressive or life-limiting illnesses, and their families, throughout East Suffolk, Great Yarmouth and Waveney.

Annie Bowen Wright and Jemma Wood - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

Jemma Wood, the head of volunteering at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: “We are absolutely delighted for Annie and for this deserved recognition of her commitment and support to the hospice.

“She is a real superstar and, like all of our amazing volunteers, who every year generously donate their time to the hospice, she is a brilliant ambassador for the charity.

“Put simply, St Elizabeth Hospice would not be what it is today without our volunteers.”

To learn more about volunteering opportunities at St Elizabeth Hospice email volunteer@stelizabethhospice.org.uk or visit their website.