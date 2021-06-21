Hospice organises new days out for seriously ill young people

Published: 2:41 PM June 21, 2021

Zest, which offers support to young people at St Elizabeth Hospice, has launched the news service - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

A Suffolk charity is extending its support to seriously ill young people through a new days out service.

Zest, part of St Elizabeth Hospice, will be offering weekly "Zest Days" services at its Ipswich base, giving young people with progressive and life-limiting illnesses the chance to have fun.

Among the activities include visits from entertainers, cooking, creating music and inclusive sports.

Helen Finlinson, head of inclusion and development at St Elizabeth Hospice and Zest - Credit: Mike Kwasniak

Helen Finlinson, head of inclusion and development at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: “We are so pleased to be able to launch Zest Days as it is something our Zest young adults and their families have been keen for us to develop.

“It has been a difficult year for all during the pandemic but especially for the families who use Zest, as they have experienced extra stresses and responsibilities, such as long periods of shielding that for many has meant being at home much of the time with less care support."

"If you would like to know more about Zest’s services please contact our team who are more than happy to help.”

Those wanting to learn more can contact the te 01473 707939.