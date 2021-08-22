Published: 2:44 PM August 22, 2021

Fire crews were called to one of Ipswich's tallest buildings on Sunday.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to St Francis Tower in Franciscan Way at 11.49am.

Due to the size of the building 12 crews from across the county were initially alerted to the incident including those from as far away as Stowmarket and Haverhill.

A number of these were later stood down and only three fire crews remained behind at the scene after the initial call-out.

Crews were checking reports of cooking fumes at the tower - Credit: Archant

Crews said they had initially been called because of the automatic alarm and were checking reports of cooking fumes from the building.

A stop was called on the incident at 12.29pm and firefighters left a short time later.

Work is currently ongoing at the tower block to replace controversial cladding and shrink wrap covers the building while this is done.