E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Audi mounts kerb and ploughs into pedestrians - man arrested

PUBLISHED: 07:16 08 March 2020 | UPDATED: 07:16 08 March 2020

The collision took place on St Helens Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The collision took place on St Helens Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an Audi A3 mounted the kerb and ploughed into two pedestrians in Ipswich, leaving one in a critical condition.

Two victims were left injured as a result of the crash, with one man taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, where he is in a critical condition.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Constabulary said they were called to St Helen's Street at 12.26am on Sunday to reports of a black Audi A3 had mounted the pavement.

The second victim is thought to be in a stable condition in a nearby hospital.

A man was arrested and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact police, quoting CAD 8 of Sunday, March 8.

Most Read

Major Ipswich road to close for THREE months

A major three month roadworks project is due to close the A1071 in Ipswich, both ways between London Road and Hadleigh Road between April 14 and July 14 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Driver seen ‘drinking whisky, sniffing knickers and covered in blood’

The incident took place in the car park of Morrisons in Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLE

James Bond yacht builder launches biggest vessel yet

The Spirit superyacht set sail on her first journey Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A12 reopens after five car crash

One lane of the A12 is closed after a crash involving five cars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Popular Ipswich pub closes its doors - as hunt is on for new managers

The Suffolk Punch pub in Norwich Road, Ipswich, has a sign up advertising for new managers. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Major Ipswich road to close for THREE months

A major three month roadworks project is due to close the A1071 in Ipswich, both ways between London Road and Hadleigh Road between April 14 and July 14 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Driver seen ‘drinking whisky, sniffing knickers and covered in blood’

The incident took place in the car park of Morrisons in Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLE

James Bond yacht builder launches biggest vessel yet

The Spirit superyacht set sail on her first journey Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A12 reopens after five car crash

One lane of the A12 is closed after a crash involving five cars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Popular Ipswich pub closes its doors - as hunt is on for new managers

The Suffolk Punch pub in Norwich Road, Ipswich, has a sign up advertising for new managers. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Audi mounts kerb and ploughs into pedestrians - man arrested

The collision took place on St Helens Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Murder convict makes fresh attempt to clear his name after ‘miscarriage of justice’

Oliver Campbell is hoping his case will be reconsidered at the High Court in London. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Sunday Snap: Corona-nonsense, 18 Ipswich Town icons honoured and an embarrassing moment

Manager Paul Lambert applauds Town fans, with Jon Nolan and Josh Earl alongside him. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Baby love spurs midwife Laura to run London Marathon

Laura at the end of one of her running events to prepare for the London Marathon. Picture: LAURA ASPINALL

New start-up brewery company set to open in Suffolk

The barn at Raydon which would be converted into a brewery under the plans. Picture: PAUL BRADLEY ARCHITECTURE
Drive 24