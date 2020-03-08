Audi mounts kerb and ploughs into pedestrians - man arrested
PUBLISHED: 07:16 08 March 2020 | UPDATED: 07:16 08 March 2020
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an Audi A3 mounted the kerb and ploughed into two pedestrians in Ipswich, leaving one in a critical condition.
Two victims were left injured as a result of the crash, with one man taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, where he is in a critical condition.
Suffolk Constabulary said they were called to St Helen's Street at 12.26am on Sunday to reports of a black Audi A3 had mounted the pavement.
The second victim is thought to be in a stable condition in a nearby hospital.
A man was arrested and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact police, quoting CAD 8 of Sunday, March 8.
