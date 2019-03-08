Heave! St Jo's College sports day in pictures

St Joseph''s College's sports day at its Belstead Road grounds in Ipswich included a tug of war. Picture: MIKE BOWDEN MIKE BOWDEN

Ipswich students battled it out in a tug of war at their school's sports day - is your child in these pictures?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

St Joseph'’s College's sports day was held at its Belstead Road grounds in Ipswich. Picture: MIKE BOWDEN St Joseph'’s College's sports day was held at its Belstead Road grounds in Ipswich. Picture: MIKE BOWDEN

However despite the fierce competition on the playing fields at St Joseph's College in Belstead Road, it was all smiles and friendship afterwards for these young people.

The independent school staged three sports days for its early years, preparatory and senior schools in blistering summer sunshine.

St Joseph'’s College's sports day was held at its Belstead Road grounds in Ipswich. Picture: MIKE BOWDEN St Joseph'’s College's sports day was held at its Belstead Road grounds in Ipswich. Picture: MIKE BOWDEN

St Joseph'’s College's sports day was held at its Belstead Road grounds in Ipswich. Picture: MIKE BOWDEN St Joseph'’s College's sports day was held at its Belstead Road grounds in Ipswich. Picture: MIKE BOWDEN

As well as the tug of war, the senior sports day also included football, touch rugby and traditional track and field events.

To keep the students energised for sport and exercise, a hog roast, salads and ice creams were available at lunchtime, with afternoon tea for visiting parents and families.

St Joseph'’s College's sports day was held at its Belstead Road grounds in Ipswich. Picture: MIKE BOWDEN St Joseph'’s College's sports day was held at its Belstead Road grounds in Ipswich. Picture: MIKE BOWDEN

St Joseph'’s College's sports day was held at its Belstead Road grounds in Ipswich. Picture: MIKE BOWDEN St Joseph'’s College's sports day was held at its Belstead Road grounds in Ipswich. Picture: MIKE BOWDEN

Danielle Clarke, principal of St Joseph's College, said: "Sports days are a highlight of the end of the school year, both for students and families.

"It was wonderful to see our pitches alive with activity and good-natured competition - everyone supporting one another and living the school's motto of being our best."

St Joseph'’s College's sports day was held at its Belstead Road grounds in Ipswich. Picture: MIKE BOWDEN St Joseph'’s College's sports day was held at its Belstead Road grounds in Ipswich. Picture: MIKE BOWDEN

St Joseph'’s College's sports day was held at its Belstead Road grounds in Ipswich. Picture: MIKE BOWDEN St Joseph'’s College's sports day was held at its Belstead Road grounds in Ipswich. Picture: MIKE BOWDEN

St Joseph'’s College's sports day was held at its Belstead Road grounds in Ipswich. Picture: MIKE BOWDEN St Joseph'’s College's sports day was held at its Belstead Road grounds in Ipswich. Picture: MIKE BOWDEN

St Joseph'’s College's sports day was held at its Belstead Road grounds in Ipswich. Picture: MIKE BOWDEN St Joseph'’s College's sports day was held at its Belstead Road grounds in Ipswich. Picture: MIKE BOWDEN

St Joseph'’s College's sports day was held at its Belstead Road grounds in Ipswich. Picture: MIKE BOWDEN St Joseph'’s College's sports day was held at its Belstead Road grounds in Ipswich. Picture: MIKE BOWDEN

St Joseph'’s College's sports day was held at its Belstead Road grounds in Ipswich. Picture: MIKE BOWDEN St Joseph'’s College's sports day was held at its Belstead Road grounds in Ipswich. Picture: MIKE BOWDEN

St Joseph'’s College's sports day was held at its Belstead Road grounds in Ipswich. Picture: MIKE BOWDEN St Joseph'’s College's sports day was held at its Belstead Road grounds in Ipswich. Picture: MIKE BOWDEN

You may also want to watch:

St Joseph'’s College's sports day was held at its Belstead Road grounds in Ipswich. Picture: MIKE BOWDEN St Joseph'’s College's sports day was held at its Belstead Road grounds in Ipswich. Picture: MIKE BOWDEN

St Joseph'’s College's sports day was held at its Belstead Road grounds in Ipswich. Picture: MIKE BOWDEN St Joseph'’s College's sports day was held at its Belstead Road grounds in Ipswich. Picture: MIKE BOWDEN

St Joseph'’s College's sports day was held at its Belstead Road grounds in Ipswich. Picture: MIKE BOWDEN St Joseph'’s College's sports day was held at its Belstead Road grounds in Ipswich. Picture: MIKE BOWDEN

St Joseph'’s College's sports day was held at its Belstead Road grounds in Ipswich. Picture: MIKE BOWDEN St Joseph'’s College's sports day was held at its Belstead Road grounds in Ipswich. Picture: MIKE BOWDEN

St Joseph'’s College's sports day was held at its Belstead Road grounds in Ipswich. Picture: MIKE BOWDEN St Joseph'’s College's sports day was held at its Belstead Road grounds in Ipswich. Picture: MIKE BOWDEN