Is your child in our St Joseph's College colour run gallery?

PUBLISHED: 21:03 16 May 2019 | UPDATED: 21:03 16 May 2019
Mike Bowden
Add an explosion of bright orange, yellow, blue and pink to a school fun run and you're bound to get lots of happy, smiling faces. But this colour run at St Joseph's College in Ipswich brought an even wider smile to the faces of youngsters, parents and staff - as it helped to raise vital funds for Cancer Research UK and East Anglian Air Ambulance.
The event is held every year at the Belstead Road school, with parent Mike Bowden capturing these striking images nursery children joining in all the colourful fun with upper sixth form students and parents.
This year's event on Wednesday, May 15 was even more poignant as Ipswich five-year-old Arabella Scannell, who has spent the past year battling one of the most aggressive forms of leukaemia, showed her remarkable fightback by taking part.
Arabella's mother Ellie Scannell said it was a "splendid event", adding: "Arabella was thoroughly excited and raced around being dashed in colours.
"Friendships and fun whilst raising funds for a cause very dear to our heart - what a wonderful colourful way of raising money and awareness."
Danielle Clarke, principal of St Joseph's College, said: "We are extremely grateful to parent Mr Bowden for capturing the delight and excitement of everyone taking part.
"The colour run took place during the week in which we celebrate our founder, St Jean-Baptiste de la Salle, and award star badges to those students whose conduct has reflected our founder's guiding virtues - compassion, community, service and contribution.
"All those qualities were all on display in abundance on Wednesday in what has become one of the highlights of our college calendar.
"It is wonderful that this joyful event supports two such worthy charities - and having Arabella back with us taking part in all the fun was the icing on the cake."
