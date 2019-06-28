Partly Cloudy

Gallery

In pictures: St Joseph's College 'memorable' Ipswich leavers' balls

28 June, 2019 - 19:00
St Joseph's College in Ipswich held a series of leavers' balls for its students in June. Pictured are students at the Sixth Form ball. Picture: KAYLA FROST

St Joseph''s College in Ipswich held a series of leavers'' balls for its students in June. Pictured are students at the Sixth Form ball. Picture: KAYLA FROST

St Joseph's college

They have spent years studying hard - but these students still had the energy left to party at a series of glamorous leaving balls held at their school.

St Joseph's College in Ipswich held a series of leavers' balls for its students in June. Pictured is the Lower School Ball. Picture: MIKE BOWDEN

St Joseph's College in Ipswich held glittering balls for year-seven to year-13 students leaving the Lower School, Upper School and Sixth Form.

Each was tailored to its respective age group but all featured glitzy arrivals and the chance to show off some fabulous tuxedos and dresses, with youngsters dancing the night away.

St Joseph's College in Ipswich held a series of leavers' balls for its students in June. Pictured is the Lower School Ball. Picture: MIKE BOWDEN

St Joseph’'s College in Ipswich held a series of leavers’ balls for its students in June. Pictured is the Lower School Ball. Picture: MIKE BOWDENSt Joseph’'s College in Ipswich held a series of leavers’ balls for its students in June. Pictured is the Lower School Ball. Picture: MIKE BOWDEN

St Joseph's College in Ipswich held a series of leavers' balls for its students in June. Pictured are students at the Sixth Form ball. Picture: KAYLA FROST

Danielle Clarke, principal of St Joseph's College, said: "The end of the summer term is always a time of good humour and winding down towards a well-earned summer break.

St Joseph's College in Ipswich held a series of leavers' balls for its students in June. Pictured are students at the Upper School ball. Picture: VICKI HARVEY

"Our annual school balls come after exams have been completed and available time has expanded. It's now we pack in three sports days, a summer fete, three prize giving ceremonies and our superb Arts Festival.

"While our students have undoubtedly worked hard, they still have plenty of energy left to make the most of everything on offer.

St Joseph's College in Ipswich held a series of leavers' balls for its students in June. Pictured is the Lower School Ball. Picture: MIKE BOWDEN

"As ever, there is a tinge of sadness as our Upper Sixth students approach a new stage on their life's journey, but the Sixth Form Leavers Ball is a wonderful opportunity to say farewell on a high note and to remind them we can't wait to hear about their adventures in the years to come."

St Joseph’'s College in Ipswich held a series of leavers’ balls for its students in June. Pictured is the Lower School Ball. Picture: MIKE BOWDENSt Joseph’'s College in Ipswich held a series of leavers’ balls for its students in June. Pictured is the Lower School Ball. Picture: MIKE BOWDEN

St Joseph's College in Ipswich held a series of leavers' balls for its students in June. Pictured are students at the Sixth Form ball. Picture: KAYLA FROST

St Joseph’'s College in Ipswich held a series of leavers’ balls for its students in June. Pictured is the Lower School Ball. Picture: MIKE BOWDENSt Joseph’'s College in Ipswich held a series of leavers’ balls for its students in June. Pictured is the Lower School Ball. Picture: MIKE BOWDEN

St Joseph's College, in Belstead Road, Ipswich, is a co-educational day and boarding school for children aged between three and 18 which was founded in 1937.

The school occupies a beautiful 60-acre site close to the centre of Ipswich and has in recent years seen substantial investment in new buildings and facilities, with a new cricket and sports pavilion being unveiled in June.

St Joseph's College in Ipswich held a series of leavers' balls for its students in June. Pictured are students at the Upper School ball. Picture: VICKI HARVEY

It was recently rated as "excellent" overall in its recent Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI) report.

St Joseph's College in Ipswich held a series of leavers' balls for its students in June. Pictured are students at the Sixth Form ball. Picture: KAYLA FROST

St Joseph’'s College in Ipswich held a series of leavers’ balls for its students in June. Pictured is the Lower School Ball. Picture: MIKE BOWDENSt Joseph’'s College in Ipswich held a series of leavers’ balls for its students in June. Pictured is the Lower School Ball. Picture: MIKE BOWDEN

