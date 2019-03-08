Is your child pictured in Ipswich schools' musical masterclass?

Pupils from Sidegate Primary, Springfield Junior and East Bergholt Primary schools joined youngsters at St Joseph's College in Ipswich for the musical masterclass. Picture: ST JOSEPH'S COLLEGE

If one voice standing up to racism can make a difference, a chorus of children is very powerful indeed.

And so it proved when these year-four, year-five and year-six children sang at the top of their voices for greater equality and an end to discrimination.

Pupils from Sidegate Primary, Springfield Junior and East Bergholt Primary schools joined youngsters at St Joseph's College in Ipswich for the Spotlight initiative, aimed at inspiring children with a zeal for performance.

The youngsters are invited to a special matinee performance of the college's Hairspray production and then charged with working up a performance response of their own, with the finished works played at Red Rose Chain's Avenue Theatre later this month.

The recent masterclass at St Jo's represented the halfway point of the process, with the school describing the results as "impressive".

The children of Sidegate Primary were so taken with the anti-segregation message that they worked with their head of music, Danny Howden, on the song Kick It Out - tackling racism in football.

A St Jo's spokesman said the song proved to be an "absolute showstopper".

Danielle Clarke, principal of St Joseph's College, said: "It is always a pleasure to see children take an idea to heart and run with it.

"The messages of inclusiveness and hope coupled with the upbeat rhythms of Hairspray made this a truly joyous afternoon."

