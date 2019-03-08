Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Is your child pictured in Ipswich schools' musical masterclass?

PUBLISHED: 15:32 06 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:32 06 June 2019

Pupils from Sidegate Primary, Springfield Junior and East Bergholt Primary schools joined youngsters at St Joseph’s College in Ipswich for the musical masterclass. Picture: ST JOSEPH’S COLLEGE

Pupils from Sidegate Primary, Springfield Junior and East Bergholt Primary schools joined youngsters at St Joseph's College in Ipswich for the musical masterclass. Picture: ST JOSEPH'S COLLEGE

If one voice standing up to racism can make a difference, a chorus of children is very powerful indeed.

Pupils from Sidegate Primary, Springfield Junior and East Bergholt Primary schools joined youngsters at St Joseph’s College in Ipswich for the musical masterclass. Picture: ST JOSEPH’S COLLEGEPupils from Sidegate Primary, Springfield Junior and East Bergholt Primary schools joined youngsters at St Joseph’s College in Ipswich for the musical masterclass. Picture: ST JOSEPH’S COLLEGE

And so it proved when these year-four, year-five and year-six children sang at the top of their voices for greater equality and an end to discrimination.

Pupils from Sidegate Primary, Springfield Junior and East Bergholt Primary schools joined youngsters at St Joseph's College in Ipswich for the Spotlight initiative, aimed at inspiring children with a zeal for performance.

Pupils from Sidegate Primary, Springfield Junior and East Bergholt Primary schools joined youngsters at St Joseph’s College in Ipswich for the musical masterclass. Picture: ST JOSEPH’S COLLEGEPupils from Sidegate Primary, Springfield Junior and East Bergholt Primary schools joined youngsters at St Joseph’s College in Ipswich for the musical masterclass. Picture: ST JOSEPH’S COLLEGE

The youngsters are invited to a special matinee performance of the college's Hairspray production and then charged with working up a performance response of their own, with the finished works played at Red Rose Chain's Avenue Theatre later this month.

The recent masterclass at St Jo's represented the halfway point of the process, with the school describing the results as "impressive".

Pupils from Sidegate Primary, Springfield Junior and East Bergholt Primary schools joined youngsters at St Joseph’s College in Ipswich for the musical masterclass. Picture: ST JOSEPH’S COLLEGEPupils from Sidegate Primary, Springfield Junior and East Bergholt Primary schools joined youngsters at St Joseph’s College in Ipswich for the musical masterclass. Picture: ST JOSEPH’S COLLEGE

The children of Sidegate Primary were so taken with the anti-segregation message that they worked with their head of music, Danny Howden, on the song Kick It Out - tackling racism in football.

A St Jo's spokesman said the song proved to be an "absolute showstopper".

Pupils from Sidegate Primary, Springfield Junior and East Bergholt Primary schools joined youngsters at St Joseph’s College in Ipswich for the musical masterclass. Picture: ST JOSEPH’S COLLEGEPupils from Sidegate Primary, Springfield Junior and East Bergholt Primary schools joined youngsters at St Joseph’s College in Ipswich for the musical masterclass. Picture: ST JOSEPH’S COLLEGE

Danielle Clarke, principal of St Joseph's College, said: "It is always a pleasure to see children take an idea to heart and run with it.

"The messages of inclusiveness and hope coupled with the upbeat rhythms of Hairspray made this a truly joyous afternoon."

Pupils from Sidegate Primary, Springfield Junior and East Bergholt Primary schools joined youngsters at St Joseph’s College in Ipswich for the musical masterclass. Picture: ST JOSEPH’S COLLEGEPupils from Sidegate Primary, Springfield Junior and East Bergholt Primary schools joined youngsters at St Joseph’s College in Ipswich for the musical masterclass. Picture: ST JOSEPH’S COLLEGE

Pupils from Sidegate Primary, Springfield Junior and East Bergholt Primary schools joined youngsters at St Joseph’s College in Ipswich for the musical masterclass. Picture: ST JOSEPH’S COLLEGEPupils from Sidegate Primary, Springfield Junior and East Bergholt Primary schools joined youngsters at St Joseph’s College in Ipswich for the musical masterclass. Picture: ST JOSEPH’S COLLEGE

Pupils from Sidegate Primary, Springfield Junior and East Bergholt Primary schools joined youngsters at St Joseph’s College in Ipswich for the musical masterclass. Picture: ST JOSEPH’S COLLEGEPupils from Sidegate Primary, Springfield Junior and East Bergholt Primary schools joined youngsters at St Joseph’s College in Ipswich for the musical masterclass. Picture: ST JOSEPH’S COLLEGE

Pupils from Sidegate Primary, Springfield Junior and East Bergholt Primary schools joined youngsters at St Joseph’s College in Ipswich for the musical masterclass. Picture: ST JOSEPH’S COLLEGEPupils from Sidegate Primary, Springfield Junior and East Bergholt Primary schools joined youngsters at St Joseph’s College in Ipswich for the musical masterclass. Picture: ST JOSEPH’S COLLEGE

Pupils from Sidegate Primary, Springfield Junior and East Bergholt Primary schools joined youngsters at St Joseph’s College in Ipswich for the musical masterclass. Picture: ST JOSEPH’S COLLEGEPupils from Sidegate Primary, Springfield Junior and East Bergholt Primary schools joined youngsters at St Joseph’s College in Ipswich for the musical masterclass. Picture: ST JOSEPH’S COLLEGE

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Woman and three children in hospital after major house fire

Firefighters are still putting out hotspots at the scene of a major house fire in Radcliffe Drive, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Police investigate ‘unexplained death’ in Ipswich house

The woman who died has been named locally as Julie Corbin Picture: ARCHANT

Woman found dead in Ipswich house named locally

Police officers are investigating an 'unexplained death' at a house in Waterford Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich hum - neighbours tell Anglian Water their ‘patience no longer exists’

Tony Blacker who lives on Prince of Wales Drive in Ipswich has lost patience with Anglian Water and the 'Ipswich hum' Picture: DOMINIC BLACKER

Most Read

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Woman and three children in hospital after major house fire

Firefighters are still putting out hotspots at the scene of a major house fire in Radcliffe Drive, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Police investigate ‘unexplained death’ in Ipswich house

The woman who died has been named locally as Julie Corbin Picture: ARCHANT

Woman found dead in Ipswich house named locally

Police officers are investigating an 'unexplained death' at a house in Waterford Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich hum - neighbours tell Anglian Water their ‘patience no longer exists’

Tony Blacker who lives on Prince of Wales Drive in Ipswich has lost patience with Anglian Water and the 'Ipswich hum' Picture: DOMINIC BLACKER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich house fire ‘unexplained’, police say

Fire crews and police attend the scene of a house fire in Radcliffe Road, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Is your child pictured in Ipswich schools’ musical masterclass?

Pupils from Sidegate Primary, Springfield Junior and East Bergholt Primary schools joined youngsters at St Joseph’s College in Ipswich for the musical masterclass. Picture: ST JOSEPH’S COLLEGE

Heroic teenage first aid volunteer given key role at prestigious St Paul’s Cathedral event

Left to right, Ann Cable, (St John Ambulance chief volunteer; Abigayle Driscoll, Suffolk District Cadet of the Year; Martin Houghton-Brown, St John Ambulance chief executive. Picture: Brian Aldrich Photography

‘I want to show what I can do’ - new keeper Przybek wants to force his way into first-team picture

Ipswich Town have signed goalkeeper Adam Przybek. Picture: ITFC

Farms across Suffolk and Essex invite public in for Open Farm Sunday

Alec Liharev tasting a strawberry during Open Farm Sunday 2018 at Tiptree fruit farm Picture: IAN CLARK
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists