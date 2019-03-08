E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich hosts 'spectacular' schools rugby festival

PUBLISHED: 15:53 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:53 21 October 2019

St Joseph�s College in Ipswich hosted a rugby festival for independent schools across the country. Picture: PRIZM PRODUCTIONS

The Ipswich school where England star Lewis Ludlam built his career hosted a "spectacular" rugby festival for private an independent schools across the country.

The event at St Joseph's College, in Belstead Road, was won by a team from Wellington College, with the hosts making the cup stage of the tournament but eventually losing out to Kirkham Grammar School and Whitchurch High School.

Wellington College was praised for its "remarkable achievement" but Angus Savage, of the schools' sports website XV Rugby, said: "Huge credit too to St Joseph's College and in particular tournament director Lucy Bolton for putting on another spectacular festival of schools rugby, an occasion that seems to grow and grow with each passing year."

St Joseph's College, in Belstead Road, Ipswich, is a co-educational day and boarding school for children aged between three and 18 which was founded in 1937.

Ludlam, who made both his England and World Cup debuts this year, attended the school before going on to a high-flying sporting career with Northampton Saints in the Gallagher Premiership.

The school occupies a beautiful 60-acre site close to the centre of Ipswich and has in recent years seen substantial investment in new buildings and facilities, with a new cricket and sports pavilion being unveiled in June.

