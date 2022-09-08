'It's a profoundly sad occasion': Ipswich church opens doors to mourn Queen

The church opened its doors shortly after the announcement of the Queen's passing. - Credit: Archant

St Mary-le-Tower Church in Ipswich has opened its doors following the news of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Following the announcement Her Majesty had died, the church said it would open its doors to prayers being read and for members of the community to light a candle as a mark of respect - while the choir sung a hymn.

The town and civic church will re-open at 8.30am and this will continue everyday of the national period of mourning.

The church, on Tower Street, say that people are welcome to say prayers, light candles, lay flowers and write in a book of condolence.

Reverend Tom Mumford - vicar of St Mary-le-Tower - paid tribute to Her Royal Highness, saying: “It’s a profoundly sad occasion - Her Majesty was an incredible servant of the nation. She inspired me through her incredible Christian witness.”

The church's choir performed a hymn as people gathered to pay their respects to the Queen. - Credit: Archant