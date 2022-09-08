News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

'It's a profoundly sad occasion': Ipswich church opens doors to mourn Queen

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 9:09 PM September 8, 2022
St Mary-le-Tower church Queen commemoration

The church opened its doors shortly after the announcement of the Queen's passing. - Credit: Archant

St Mary-le-Tower Church in Ipswich has opened its doors following the news of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.   

Following the announcement Her Majesty had died, the church said it would open its doors to prayers being read and for members of the community to light a candle as a mark of respect - while the choir sung a hymn.

The town and civic church will re-open at 8.30am and this will continue everyday of the national period of mourning. 

The church, on Tower Street, say that people are welcome to say prayers, light candles, lay flowers and write in a book of condolence.  

Reverend Tom Mumford - vicar of St Mary-le-Tower - paid tribute to Her Royal Highness, saying: “It’s a profoundly sad occasion - Her Majesty was an incredible servant of the nation. She inspired me through her incredible Christian witness.” 

St Mary-le-Tower pays respects to Queen

The church's choir performed a hymn as people gathered to pay their respects to the Queen. - Credit: Archant

St Mary-le-Tower mourns Queens passing

People paying respect at the church were able to lay flowers and light candles, as well as write in a book condolence. - Credit: Archant

Ipswich News

Don't Miss

The Cricketers in Ipswich town centre is currently closed

Suffolk Live News | Updated

The Cricketers reopens after 'issues with the toilets'

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The A14 near the Copdock Interchange outside Ipswich has been closed

Suffolk Live News | Updated

A14 reopens after serious crash between lorry and car outside Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Were you a regular punter in the 1970s? Picture: PAUL NIXON

Pubs

9 Ipswich pubs we wish had never closed

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
As tributes have poured in from Ipswich and beyond, a family have gathered to say goodbye to Isaac Turay.

Obituary

Funeral of Ipswich man with friends from all over world

Abygail Fossett

person