Iconic Ipswich church searches for 'talented' child singers for choir

One of Ipswich's most iconic churches is searching for "musically talented" children to become choristers - in what it says will be a "life-changing" opportunity for young people.

St Mary le Tower usually recruits potential choristers when director of music Christopher Borrett visits nearby schools.

That has been difficult during the coronavirus crisis, with schools closed for several months.

But the Civic Church of Ipswich said it now "invites musically talented children to take up the life-changing opportunities experienced by its outstanding choristers".

Boys and girls aged seven to 18 chosen for the choir would receive vocal training, opportunities to perform and be part of a wider group of members who become life-long friends.

Even during 2020, choir members received individual singing lessons and music theory tuition online - while also giving each other support and encouragement.

The church added: "As the UK emerges from lockdown, the choir of St Mary le Tower looks forward to welcoming singers, old and new, to our church.

"2021 is a very exciting time for the choir, with a recording of Christmas carols taking place in July (due for release in December 2021) and building work on a state-of-the-art music department due to commence."

For information, visit St Mary le Tower's website.