Full Ofsted visit for primary school with ‘priorities for improvement’

A Suffolk primary school is to undergo a full Ofsted inspection after “priorities for improvement” were found during a spot-check.

St Mary’s Church of England Primary School, Hadleigh, was visited by the government school inspectors in a short inspection on November 27, 2018.

Positives were taken from the visit and safeguarding of students was considered effective, but in light of the visit the school’s next assessment will be a full inspection.

The spot check does not affect the school’s current ‘Good’ Ofsted rating.

During the visit, inspectors focussed on five key areas to ensure the school was still performing at a ‘Good’ level - areas in which the school has already started to implement

changes to improve school life.

Headteacher Andrew Frolish said: “We were fully aware of the five priorities that were being inspected and have already taken positive action to meet them.

“We are pleased to say it was noted by our inspector that previous areas marked for improvement were addressed.

“At St Mary’s, we are proud of our many strengths and very committed to improving the school in any way we can.”

One Ofsted priority was the proportion of children achieving a good level of development at the end of Reception, which was above the national average in 2018, but the other four had room for further improvement.

Inspectors deemed attendance – currently below the national average – to be too low.

There was also work to be done to stretch the school’s most able pupils and improve the consistency of student progress in mathematics, grammar, spelling and punctuation.

Ofsted will return to assess the progress made on these four aspects in its full inspection.

There was praise for the “nurturing and supportive environment” created by the staff as they welcomed students throughout the year from military backgrounds, helping them settle quickly and supporting their social and emotional needs.

Mr Frolish was also happy that inspectors’ interactions with staff, parents and students had all been positive.

According to Ofsted’s Parent View website 100% of parents would recommend the school to another parent.