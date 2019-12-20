E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Pupils sing special Christmas song to millions on Chris Evans Breakfast show

PUBLISHED: 16:30 20 December 2019

Virgin Radio DJ Chris Evans presented his breakfast show at St Matthew's C of E Primary School in Ipswich. Picture: VIRGIN RADIO

Virgin Radio DJ Chris Evans presented his breakfast show at St Matthew's C of E Primary School in Ipswich. Picture: VIRGIN RADIO

VIRGIN RADIO

Excited pupils wowed millions of people across the UK by singing their very own Christmas song as radio star Chris Evans presented his breakfast show from their Ipswich school.

Virgin Radio DJ Chris Evans presented his breakfast show at St Matthew's C of E Primary School with year 5 and 6 pupils who sang a special Christmas song for him and his listeners. Picture: VIRGIN RADIOVirgin Radio DJ Chris Evans presented his breakfast show at St Matthew's C of E Primary School with year 5 and 6 pupils who sang a special Christmas song for him and his listeners. Picture: VIRGIN RADIO

The students from St Matthew's C of E Primary School in Portman Road performed their competition winning song 'I Wanna Have Christmas Every Day' for the DJ and listeners to his Virgin Radio show.

They also treated the listeners to renditions of Little Donkey and Joy to the World.

The school earned the privilege of hosting the breakfast show by winning a national Christmas song competition - the 12 Schools of Christmas sponsored by Sky Movies - defeating 300 other entries in the process.

Chris said: "Our Virgin Radio breakfast show live from Ipswich was the most Christmassy show anywhere in the world.

Virgin Radio DJ Chris Evans presented his breakfast show at St Matthew's C of E Primary School with year 5 and 6 pupils. Picture: VIRGIN RADIOVirgin Radio DJ Chris Evans presented his breakfast show at St Matthew's C of E Primary School with year 5 and 6 pupils. Picture: VIRGIN RADIO

"Thanks so much to St Matthew's C of E school for welcoming us, we were blown-away by their entry to our Sky Cinema 12 Days of Christmas singing competition.

"We just couldn't get their catchy song out of our heads."

Teacher Chris Warren, who coordinated the competition-winning effort with Year 5 pupils, said: "To say it's a dream come true is an understatement.

"You don't do this type of thing for the recognition, but it's nice when it comes. This is beyond my wildest dreams what has happened today.

Virgin Radio DJ Chris Evans presented his breakfast show at St Matthew's C of E Primary School in Ipswich who won a national competition. Picture: VIRGIN RADIOVirgin Radio DJ Chris Evans presented his breakfast show at St Matthew's C of E Primary School in Ipswich who won a national competition. Picture: VIRGIN RADIO

"Ultimately, we do the job for the children so it's amazing. We work in a relatively deprived area and lots of these children won't have the Christmas of their dreams so we are trying to give that to them today which is lovely.

"Music is so vital in a school syllabus. It's more than learning how to play the clarinet. It's the confidence it's the self-esteem, it's the language, self-worth it's all these things.

"I taught both of the two year groups here today and so to see those children grow so much is amazing."

As well as the musical festivities the children were treated to a visit from some of Santa's reindeers, popcorn and candyfloss and an 8ft ice sculpture of a Christmas tree.

Virgin Radio DJ Chris Evans presented his breakfast show at St Matthew's C of E Primary School where Ipswich Town mascot Bluey paid them a visit. Picture: VIRGIN RADIOVirgin Radio DJ Chris Evans presented his breakfast show at St Matthew's C of E Primary School where Ipswich Town mascot Bluey paid them a visit. Picture: VIRGIN RADIO

The Ipswich Town FC mascot Bluey also paid the children a visit and was treated to a slightly altered version of a Christmas classic, 'Little Bluey'.

Members of Ipswich 'Neno' drug gang sentenced to a total of more than 72 years

Ipswich drug gang members jailed for more than 72 years - (Top L-R) Tyler Woodley, Liam Roberts, Jake Marsh and Jake Bristol (Bottom L-R) Hayden Fraser, Lamar Dagnon, Tawfiq O'Connor and Abbas Uddin Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Bus crashes into A&E at Ipswich Hospital

A bus has crashed into the canopy over Ipswich Hospital's A&E Department Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Primary school in Ipswich to get new headteacher after latest 'inadequate' Ofsted

New starters this year at Sprites Primary Academy Picture: SPRITES PRIMARY

Woman robbed by gang of children as young as eight in Ipswich

Police are appealing for help in tracking down a group of children after a woman's mobile phone was snatched from her hand Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Emergency services attend Kesgrave incident

Emergency services are attending an incident in Kesgrave Picture: ARCHANT

