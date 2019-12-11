E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Oh yes it is! Looking back to this Ipswich school's pantomime in 1978

PUBLISHED: 11:23 14 December 2019

Do you remember the Aladdin pantomime at St Matthew's School in 1978? Picture: OWEN HINES

Do you remember the Aladdin pantomime at St Matthew's School in 1978? Picture: OWEN HINES

Owen Hines

He's behind you! We take a look back at a performance of Aladdin at St Matthew's School in Ipswich.

She's behind you! Widow Twankey and the emperor at the Aladdin pantomime at St Matthew's School Picture: OWEN HINESShe's behind you! Widow Twankey and the emperor at the Aladdin pantomime at St Matthew's School Picture: OWEN HINES

Aladdin is an ancient tale set in the Middle East of a peasant boy who finds a genie in a lamp.

There was singing and dancing throughout the panto Picture: OWEN HINESThere was singing and dancing throughout the panto Picture: OWEN HINES

In the pantomime version of the story, Widow Twankey - a lady who runs a laundrette - is Aladdin's mother.

Aladdin is the son of washer woman Widow Twankey and he falls in love with the princess Picture: OWEN HINESAladdin is the son of washer woman Widow Twankey and he falls in love with the princess Picture: OWEN HINES

Widow Twankey, the dame of the show, was entertaining the children all afternoon with her humourous slapstick.

Widow Twankey the washer woman provided the slapstick entertainment throughout the panto Picture: OWEN HINESWidow Twankey the washer woman provided the slapstick entertainment throughout the panto Picture: OWEN HINES

The evil Abanaza tries to conspire against the emporer and take power for himself, he decieves Aladdin too.

Aladdin the panto was performed at St Matthew's School in 1978 Picture: OWEN HINESAladdin the panto was performed at St Matthew's School in 1978 Picture: OWEN HINES

Aladdin falls in love with the princess, and they all lived happily ever after.

■ Do you remember attending the Aladdin as a child at St Matthew's School in 1978? Write, giving your full contact details, to newsroom@archant.co.uk

