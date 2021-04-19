News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Police cordon in place after incident near Ipswich Tesco

Holly Hume

Published: 10:00 AM April 19, 2021    Updated: 10:10 AM April 19, 2021
A forensics van has turned up to the scene in St Matthew's Street

A forensics van has turned up to the scene in St Matthew's Street - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A police cordon has been put in place in Ipswich's St Matthew's Street after an incident near Tesco Express.

The police cordon is up on the pavement outside Alexander House

The police cordon is up on the pavement outside Alexander House - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A large section of the pavement outside Alexander House was taped off before 9am. An officer is currently standing on duty at the scene. 

Eyewitnesses have reported seeing large amounts of blood on the pavement. Police are yet to confirm what has happened.

A cordon and traffic lights have been put in place outside Alexander House

A cordon and traffic lights have been put in place outside Alexander House - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

