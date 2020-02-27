E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Teenage trio in court charged with murder of man outside Ipswich takeaway

PUBLISHED: 11:24 27 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:26 27 February 2020

A man died after a serious assault outside this kebab and pizza shop Kebapizza on St Matthews Street in Ipswich. Flowers have now been left at the scene. Picture: Archant

A man died after a serious assault outside this kebab and pizza shop Kebapizza on St Matthews Street in Ipswich. Flowers have now been left at the scene. Picture: Archant

Archant

Three 16-year-old boys have appeared in court charged with murdering a man outside an Ipswich takeaway.

The teens, who cannot be identified because of their age but all reside in Ipswich, made a brief appearance in custody before Suffolk Magistrates' Court this morning. All are accused of murdering 45-year-old Richard Day, who was attacked outside Kebapizza in St Matthew's Street just before midnight on Saturday and died of his injuries in hospital on Monday. Prosecutor Wayne Ablett said Mr Day was found motionless on the ground after being punched and kicked multiple times. "His injuries proved fatal," added Mr Ablett, who said the youths were not entitled to bail, under the Coroner and Justice Act, due to the seriousness of the alleged offences. He asked magistrates to remand the trio in youth detention until a hearing at Ipswich Crown Court this afternoon.

All three had a parent present in court and were legally represented. Two men, aged 27 and 36, remain on bail until March 20 after they were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm in connection with the same incident.

Most Read

Two Suffolk patients await test results for suspected coronavirus – but NO positive cases in county so far

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Three arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies following Ipswich street attack

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthews Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich street attack victim named as Richard Day – friends pay tribute to ‘kind soul’

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich where flowers have now been put up. Picture: Archant

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two Suffolk patients await test results for suspected coronavirus – but NO positive cases in county so far

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Three arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies following Ipswich street attack

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthews Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich street attack victim named as Richard Day – friends pay tribute to ‘kind soul’

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich where flowers have now been put up. Picture: Archant

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Willis building sends home group of workers as coronavirus ‘precaution’

A small group of workers at the Willis Building in Ipswich were sent home after visiting Italy Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Teenage trio in court charged with murder of man outside Ipswich takeaway

A man died after a serious assault outside this kebab and pizza shop Kebapizza on St Matthews Street in Ipswich. Flowers have now been left at the scene. Picture: Archant

Ten people due in court following large disturbance in Ipswich

Norwich Road was closed by police following the incident Picture: MATTHEW EARTH

Warning over ‘British Gas’ scam calls

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning over scam 'British Gas' calls Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Man found dead inside car in Needham Market

Suffolk police has confirmed a man has been found dead inside a car in Needham Market Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24