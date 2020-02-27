Teenage trio in court charged with murder of man outside Ipswich takeaway

A man died after a serious assault outside this kebab and pizza shop Kebapizza on St Matthews Street in Ipswich. Flowers have now been left at the scene. Picture: Archant Archant

Three 16-year-old boys have appeared in court charged with murdering a man outside an Ipswich takeaway.

The teens, who cannot be identified because of their age but all reside in Ipswich, made a brief appearance in custody before Suffolk Magistrates' Court this morning. All are accused of murdering 45-year-old Richard Day, who was attacked outside Kebapizza in St Matthew's Street just before midnight on Saturday and died of his injuries in hospital on Monday. Prosecutor Wayne Ablett said Mr Day was found motionless on the ground after being punched and kicked multiple times. "His injuries proved fatal," added Mr Ablett, who said the youths were not entitled to bail, under the Coroner and Justice Act, due to the seriousness of the alleged offences. He asked magistrates to remand the trio in youth detention until a hearing at Ipswich Crown Court this afternoon.

All three had a parent present in court and were legally represented. Two men, aged 27 and 36, remain on bail until March 20 after they were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm in connection with the same incident.