Second arrest after purse snatched in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 15:09 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:09 20 May 2020

Two arrests have been made after a woman in her 60s had her purse snatched in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich

A teenager has been arrested in connection with an incident in Ipswich where a woman in her 60s was hospitalised after having her purse snatched.

The woman was waiting for a bus near the Rasputin convenience store in St Matthew’s Street between 11.35am and 11.50am Monday, May 18, when a man snatched her purse and ran away in the direction of Civic Drive.

The victim was left shaken by the incident and was taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment but has since been discharged.

Police later discovered one of her bank cards had been used at a different shop, and a 25-year-old man – who was wanted on recall to prison – was arrested on suspicion of theft.

He was also arrested on suspicion of another theft offence and robbery, relating to separate incidents.

The man was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre and he remains in custody.

Now, a 17-year-old boy has also been arrested on suspicion of theft from a person in connection to the purse snatching.

He was also arrested on suspicion of robbery in relation to a separate incident, questioned at Martlesham Police Investigation Centre and bailed until Friday, June 12.

Officers believe a third person was involved in the incident and enquiries are ongoing to try and find that individual.

Any witnesses or anyone with information should contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101 and quote crime reference number 37/27203/20.



Comments have been disabled on this article.

