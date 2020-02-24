E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Three arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies following Ipswich street attack

PUBLISHED: 21:48 24 February 2020 | UPDATED: 21:49 24 February 2020

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthews Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthews Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Three teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of murder after police confirmed that a 45-year-old man died following a serious assault outside a kebab-pizza shop in Ipswich.

Officers from Suffok Constabulary were called to the Kebapizza store in St Matthew's Street at 12.15am on Sunday following reports of the assault, where they found a man lying on the ground.

They administered first aid until paramedics arrived before the man was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

A statement from Suffolk police released this evening said the man died earlier today.

Police say they are now working in the area to provide reassurance to the community, as well as those working in and visiting the town.

Ipswich Central Safer Neighbourhood team have been visiting nearby businesses and others in the community.

Two men, aged 36 and 37, and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on Sunday morning on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

The 36-year-old man and the 27-year-old man were subsequently released on bail and are both due to return to police on Friday, March 20.

The 16-year-old boy was further arrested in custody on suspicion of murder and has subsequently been released on police bail until Saturday, March 21.

Officers arrested a further 16-year-old boy on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm on Sunday evening.

He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre where he remains for questioning and has also been further arrested on suspicion of murder while in custody.

This afternoon, officers arrested another 16-year-old boy on suspicion of murder and he too has been taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

All five suspects reside in Ipswich.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who saw a group of males in the area prior to, or immediately after the incident, should contact the Major Investigation Team on 101, quoting crime reference number 11426/20.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Witness tells of moment man was found critically injured outside Ipswich takeaway

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthews Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Man arrested following fire at Tolly Cobbold Brewery

Fire engines have been tackling the blaze for the past few hours Picture: PAUL GEATER

Air ambulance called to serious collision A12 near Copdock Interchange

The A12 is closed after a serious road traffic collision Picture: ARCHANT

Fire crews battle to save former Tolly Cobbold Brewery in Ipswich

An aerial view of firefighters tackling the blaze at the old Tolly Cobbold Brewery at Cliff Quay in Ipswich Picture: Sky Cam East

Fire crews remain to tackle hot spots at Tolly Cobbold brewery

An aerial view of firefighters tackling the blaze at the old Tolly Cobbold Brewery at Cliff Quay in Ipswich. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Witness tells of moment man was found critically injured outside Ipswich takeaway

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthews Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Man arrested following fire at Tolly Cobbold Brewery

Fire engines have been tackling the blaze for the past few hours Picture: PAUL GEATER

Air ambulance called to serious collision A12 near Copdock Interchange

The A12 is closed after a serious road traffic collision Picture: ARCHANT

Fire crews battle to save former Tolly Cobbold Brewery in Ipswich

An aerial view of firefighters tackling the blaze at the old Tolly Cobbold Brewery at Cliff Quay in Ipswich Picture: Sky Cam East

Fire crews remain to tackle hot spots at Tolly Cobbold brewery

An aerial view of firefighters tackling the blaze at the old Tolly Cobbold Brewery at Cliff Quay in Ipswich. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Three arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies following Ipswich street attack

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthews Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Former Tolly Cobbold chief’s son ‘heart sank’ at sight of cherished brewery in flames

Brian Cowie was the joint managing director of the Tolly Cobbold Brewery. Picture: ALAN COWIE

Police make two further arrests following Tolly Cobbold brewery fire

Two more people have been arrested in connection to the Tolly Cobbold brewery fire in Ipswich Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Owners of historic Tolly brewery in Ipswich to be contacted about future

The ownership of the former Tolly Cobbold Brewery in Ipswich is still not clear. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tolly Cobbold fire spread over six floors having a ‘significant impact’

A fire has torn through the Tolly Cobbold Brewery in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24