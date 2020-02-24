Three arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies following Ipswich street attack

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthews Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Three teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of murder after police confirmed that a 45-year-old man died following a serious assault outside a kebab-pizza shop in Ipswich.

Officers from Suffok Constabulary were called to the Kebapizza store in St Matthew's Street at 12.15am on Sunday following reports of the assault, where they found a man lying on the ground.

They administered first aid until paramedics arrived before the man was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

A statement from Suffolk police released this evening said the man died earlier today.

Police say they are now working in the area to provide reassurance to the community, as well as those working in and visiting the town.

Ipswich Central Safer Neighbourhood team have been visiting nearby businesses and others in the community.

Two men, aged 36 and 37, and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on Sunday morning on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

The 36-year-old man and the 27-year-old man were subsequently released on bail and are both due to return to police on Friday, March 20.

The 16-year-old boy was further arrested in custody on suspicion of murder and has subsequently been released on police bail until Saturday, March 21.

Officers arrested a further 16-year-old boy on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm on Sunday evening.

He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre where he remains for questioning and has also been further arrested on suspicion of murder while in custody.

This afternoon, officers arrested another 16-year-old boy on suspicion of murder and he too has been taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

All five suspects reside in Ipswich.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who saw a group of males in the area prior to, or immediately after the incident, should contact the Major Investigation Team on 101, quoting crime reference number 11426/20.