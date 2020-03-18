E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Hunt for burglar after smash and grab raid at Ipswich Tesco Express

PUBLISHED: 11:29 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:05 18 March 2020

The Tesco Express store in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich, was broken into overnight. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Tesco Express store in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich, was broken into overnight. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

A man broke into a Tesco Express in Ipswich town centre in a smash and grab raid to steal cash.

The Tesco Express store in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich, was broken into overnight. Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDThe Tesco Express store in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich, was broken into overnight. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Police officers received a call at 3.31am this morning over the burglary in St Matthews Street.

A man had smashed through the shop window to get into the premises using a hammer-type tool, before using it to smash open the till.

Cash was stolen from inside the till and the alarm was then activated.

The man left the building and fled the scene on a light-coloured bicycle in the direction of Civic Drive.

The Tesco Express store in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich, is closed today after it was broken into overnight. Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDThe Tesco Express store in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich, is closed today after it was broken into overnight. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The offender is described as male, tall, wearing a black hoody, lighter-coloured trousers, white socks and had a over the shoulder bag.

If you have any information about this crime, contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference 37/16635/20 via the website here.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Nursery warning after parents of children reportedly test positive for coronavirus

There have been two reported cases of coronavirus in Felixstowe. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

Inspiring Terri Calvesbert, who suffered 90% burns as a child, reveals wedding plans

Terri Calvesbert and her partner Richard have announced their engagement Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Coronavirus: List of schools, colleges and nurseries in Suffolk currently closed

Some schools in Suffolk are closed today because of coronavirus Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKPHOTO MONKEY BUSINESS

Increase in coronavirus cases in region amid new warnings

The number of new virus cases in the region has risen Picture: MUZZAFAR KASIM/MALAYSIA'S MINISTRY OF HEALTH VIA AP

WATCH as queues rush into Tesco Copdock at 6am after overnight closure to restock shelves

People were queuing at 6am to get into Tesco Extra at the Copdock Interchange this morning. Picture: HOLLY HUME

Most Read

Nursery warning after parents of children reportedly test positive for coronavirus

There have been two reported cases of coronavirus in Felixstowe. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

Inspiring Terri Calvesbert, who suffered 90% burns as a child, reveals wedding plans

Terri Calvesbert and her partner Richard have announced their engagement Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Coronavirus: List of schools, colleges and nurseries in Suffolk currently closed

Some schools in Suffolk are closed today because of coronavirus Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKPHOTO MONKEY BUSINESS

Increase in coronavirus cases in region amid new warnings

The number of new virus cases in the region has risen Picture: MUZZAFAR KASIM/MALAYSIA'S MINISTRY OF HEALTH VIA AP

WATCH as queues rush into Tesco Copdock at 6am after overnight closure to restock shelves

People were queuing at 6am to get into Tesco Extra at the Copdock Interchange this morning. Picture: HOLLY HUME

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Coronavirus: One Sixth Form College to close and introduce ‘home learning’ for students

One Sixth Form College in Ipswich. Picture: GREGG BROWN

WATCH as queues rush into Tesco Copdock at 6am after overnight closure to restock shelves

People were queuing at 6am to get into Tesco Extra at the Copdock Interchange this morning. Picture: HOLLY HUME

Four charged with evasion of duty after 190,000 cigarettes seized

The four men appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Coronavirus: Which Suffolk schools and nurseries are closed today

Fellixstowe Academy is one of the schools which is partially closed today. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Why The Repair Shop is the feelgood TV show we need right now

The Repair Shop, presented by Jay Blades, is returning for its fifth Series. Picture: Ricochet Ltd/Steve Peskett/BBC
Drive 24