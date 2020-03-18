Hunt for burglar after smash and grab raid at Ipswich Tesco Express

The Tesco Express store in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich, was broken into overnight. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

A man broke into a Tesco Express in Ipswich town centre in a smash and grab raid to steal cash.

Police officers received a call at 3.31am this morning over the burglary in St Matthews Street.

A man had smashed through the shop window to get into the premises using a hammer-type tool, before using it to smash open the till.

Cash was stolen from inside the till and the alarm was then activated.

The man left the building and fled the scene on a light-coloured bicycle in the direction of Civic Drive.

The offender is described as male, tall, wearing a black hoody, lighter-coloured trousers, white socks and had a over the shoulder bag.

If you have any information about this crime, contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference 37/16635/20 via the website here.