Suspect grabbed victim's headphones to steal phone in Ipswich robbery

A suspected robber pulled down the hood of a man and grabbed his headphones in a bid to steal his phone in an Ipswich street.

The incident took place on Sunday, December 8 at about 1.30am in St Margaret's Street in the town.

The victim, aged in his early 30s, was approached by a suspect who has asked for a lighter.

Once he handed one over, the offender pulled the victim's hood and grabbed the headphones, causing their mobile phone to fall out of their pocket.

The suspect then grabbed the phone and made off on foot.

The offender is described as male, early 20s. He was of slim build and is of average height.

He had short black hair, which was slightly shorter at the sides. He had a thin moustache and facial hair which was black in colour.

He was wearing dark coloured sports clothing and was not carrying anything.

Suffolk police are asking for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact Ipswich CID, quoting crime number 37/73979/19.