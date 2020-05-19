E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich woman requires hospital treatment after street purse snatching

PUBLISHED: 16:59 19 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:59 19 May 2020

A woman was left requiring hospital treatment after her purse was snatched in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A woman was left requiring hospital treatment after her purse was snatched in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A woman in her 60s was left requiring hospital treatment following a purse snatching near Ipswich town centre.

The woman was waiting for a bus near Rasputin convenience store in St Matthew’s Street between 11.35am and 11.50am Monday, May 18, when a man snatched her purse and ran away in the direction of Civic Drive.

Police later discovered one of her bank cards had been used at a different shop, and a 25-year-old man – who was wanted on recall to prison – was arrested on suspicion of theft. He was also arrested on suspicion of another theft offence and robbery, relating to separate incidents.

The man was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre, where he was detained and transferred into the custody of HM Prison Service.

The victim was left shaken by the incident and was taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

Police are now appealing for information for two further men they believe to have been involved in the incident.

The first, who is believed to be the purse snatcher, is described as a tanned-skinned 5ft 8in teenager, with brown floppy hair. He was wearing dark trousers, a white T-shirt and a patterned open shirt with gold markings.

The second, said to be in his late teens, is around 5ft 5in tall with slight facial hair and long hair with short sides. He was wearing a white polo shirt with a navy blue trim around the cuffs and light blue ripped skinny jeans.

Any witnesses or anyone with information should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference number 37/27203/20.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or via their website.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

