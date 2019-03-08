Partly Cloudy

Police investigating alleged damages at Claydon retirement complex

PUBLISHED: 17:01 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:16 17 June 2019

A commemorative bench has been tipped over and had its slats broken at the retirement community managed by Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils Pictures: LINDSAY MURPHY

A commemorative bench has been tipped over and had its slats broken at the retirement community managed by Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils Pictures: LINDSAY MURPHY

Archant

Police are investigating an alleged spate of vandalism at a sheltered housing complex in Claydon.

St Peter's Court in Claydon is said to have been targeted by a group of youths Picture: GOOGLE MAPSSt Peter's Court in Claydon is said to have been targeted by a group of youths Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

It follows two days of damage caused in the communal gardens of St Peter's Court in the village, which houses over 60s.

The damage happened after a group of young people are said to have entered the gardens, damaging bushes.

Pictures from the scene show a clothes line pulled out of the ground, a bird box smashed and a commemorative bench tipped over with its wooden slats broken.

Resident Barry Pennock, 74, said he and his wife saw the youngsters run away after "tearing apart" parts of the garden.

Suffolk police say they are aware of the criminal damage at St Peter's Court Picture: LINDSAY MURPHYSuffolk police say they are aware of the criminal damage at St Peter's Court Picture: LINDSAY MURPHY

"The children came in and ripped up our linen line from the grass and then flipped and smashed up a commemorative bench."

The first bench had been donated by Claydon and Barham Brownies, while Mr Pennock said the plaque on the other is now too damaged to distinguish.

Suffolk police have confirmed officers were sent to the scene, although no youngsters were found and subsequently, no arrests have been made.

Mr Pennock, a wheelchair user, said the youngsters returned on Sunday and residents feared they may come back again.

"We are elderly people," he said. "Some of us up to nearly 100 years old and we don't deserve this.

"Some people are saying they want to move as they don't feel safe."

Local builder Patrick King has offered to repair the damages free of charge, while other members of the local community have offered their services at repairing damages and making teas and coffees.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers attended the scene at St Peter's Court following reports of incidents involving criminal damage inside gardens.

"It was reported to be a group of young people trespassing, said to have damaged a washing line and bird box. A bench is said to have been moved."

Those with any information that could help police locate those responsible for the damages should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD 269 of June 16.

Alternatively, information can be supplied anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

'Dark cloud' of Ipswich risks swallowing up beautiful village, councillor warns

Babergh's Sproughton and Pinewood councillor Zac Norman. Picture: JAMES CARTLIDGE MP

Mental health trust is asked to take action after death of Ipswich woman Kerry Hunter

Suffolk Coroner's Court in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

'The heat was unbelievable' - Ipswich residents speak out after serious fire

Adam Glowacki has been left with damage to his property after the fire Picture: ARCHANT

'She will continue to fight' – brave Ipswich girl, 6, in devastating cancer relapse

Arabella Scannell is back in hospital after a cancer relapse. Picture: ELLIE SCANNELL

'Deery me!' – Muntjac spotted 'jumping off pier'

The deer was spotted scampering along the beach towards Holland-on-Sea Picture: MICHAEL PUNTSCHART

