Christmas craft fair 'creates sense of community'

St Peter's Church craft and gift fair Picture: RACHEL EDGE RACHEL EDGE

The organisers of the monthly craft fair at a Suffolk church have spoken of the benefit of shopping with local craftsmen this Christmas.

Stalls selling cards, knitted clothes and toys were set up as St Peter's by the Waterfront's December craft fair, held today.

Andrew Mayhew, manager of the Ipswich venue, said the fair was a chance for the community to come together in the festive season.

Mr Mayhew said: "There's a really nice atmosphere at St Peter's at Christmas. It's a lovely building and it creates a nice sense of community.

"The fair links in with the independent shops in St Peter's Street and adds a real heart-warming feel to the area.

"The benefit of shopping here at Christmas is you'll get really well hand-made items and support local people."

Stallholder Laura Cardwell said: "There is something new every time you come."