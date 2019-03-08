Partly Cloudy

Vandals continue to target revamped St Peter's Wharf near Ipswich Waterfront

PUBLISHED: 06:08 15 June 2019

Cllr Mary Evans and Cllr Paul West on St Peters Dock in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Cllr Mary Evans and Cllr Paul West on St Peters Dock in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

In the past two months, the area has seen several cases of damage including benches which were scratched, graffitied and filled with litter.

https://twitter.com/Suff_highways/status/1135891429656596481

Trees have since been damaged at the site.

A spokesman from Suffolk Highways said: "We are very disappointed to report that further vandalism has occurred, this time to the newly installed Silver Birch Trees.

"All vandalism has been reported to the police, who have passed all details over to the Safer Neighbourhood Team to assist with regular checks of the area. We are still working with Ipswich Brough Council to assess CCTV around the area."

The St Peter's project, between Ipswich Borough Council and Suffolk County Council, is transforming the previous eyesore close to Ipswich Waterfront to provide a better experience for pedestrians and cyclists.

https://twitter.com/Suff_highways/status/1125742156805808128

The scheme looked to enhance the wharf by introducing footways and a clearly defined carriageways as well as a large seating area, the planting of trees and an area to park bicycles.

Following the first incidents of vandalism which happened in May, councillor Mary Evans, Suffolk County Council's deputy leader and cabinet member for highways, transport and rural affairs, said: "It is very disheartening to hear of the damage caused to the new street furniture on St Peter's Wharf.

"The workforce are working tirelessly and are saddened to see their hard work subjected to this type of behaviour.

"The aim of this improvement scheme is to enhance the area for Ipswich residents and our visitors. On several occasions over the past months, the new benches have been subject to deep scratches and written graffiti, as well as being littered with rubbish.

"This is totally unacceptable. We are working closely with Ipswich Borough Council to assess CCTV around the area."

Funds for the project were secured council lead bid to the Coastal Community Fund by Ipswich Vision.

Work on the project was competed in July 2018 after six months of construction.

The project was part of a range of projects at Ipswich Waterfront aimed to improve the area.

Most Read

Man dies after crash between car and lorry near Ipswich

The crash happened on the A1071, Hurdle Makers Lane, at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Fatal crash victim named as Ipswich teenager

The crash happened on the A1071 at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Lane reopens after multi-vehicle crash causes long delays on A14

A crash on the approach to the Orwell Bridge in Suffolk is causing delays. Picture: ARCHANT

‘We are all very proud’ - Ipswich chef named best in country

Dave Wall, Head Chef at The Unruly Pig. Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown.

Air ambulance attends scene of medical emergency in Kesgrave

The air ambulance attended an address in Kesgrave Picture: EAAA

