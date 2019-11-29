Ipswich man banned for life from keeping animals has ban cut

Stacy Humphrys had his ban cut at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man has had his lifetime ban on keeping animals cut to just five years.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stacy Humphrys, 33, from West Meadows, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday to appeal the ban which he was handed in September.

Humphrys was also handed a 16 week prison sentence after pleading guilty to causing unnecessary suffering and failing to meet animal needs.

Hugh Rowland, prosecuting for the RSPCA, told the court that the organisation had visited Humphreys' home in April this year where they had been concerned by animal living conditions.

Some cages, used to keep dogs and birds in, were found to be too small while animal faeces were also found on the ground. Some animals were found to be underweight, others had fur loss.

Humphrys agreed to sign over some of the animals and a welfare notice was issued requiring him to make improvements.

Inspectors remained concerned when they returned to Humphrys' home around a fortnight later and intervened.

The court also heard about a previous incident in 2012 where horses cared for by Humphrey escaped onto the A14 and collided with a car.

Humphrys was jailed for 28 months after admitting to causing a public nuisance by allowing the horses to stray.

Defending, Peter Spary, said that Humphrys loved animals and had not intended to cause harm.

"This is not a case of intentional abuse," said Mr Spary.

"This is someone who knows how to care for animals."

Mr Spary also told the court that Humphrys' marriage had broken down earlier this year and that his father had also died, causing strain in Humphrys' life.

Mr Spary asked that the court change the conditions of Humphrys ban to allow him to keep certain animals including goats, cats and fish.

He also asked for the ban to be reduced in length, adding that life-time bans should be reserved for the most serious of cases.

Judge David Goodin described the ban as "more than is necessary" and reduced it to five years, with the option for appeal after one year.

Judge Goodin decided against allowing Humphrys to keep any of the requested animals, saying that the order remained in place for all species.

Speaking after the verdict Inspector Jason Finch from the RSPCA, who attended the site, said: "We always have to accept the court's decision."

Mr Finch said that the length of ban was still significant and highlighted the seriousness of the case.

"Hopefully the defendant will learn from this and it won't happen again in the future," said Mr Finch.