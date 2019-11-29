E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich man banned for life from keeping animals has ban cut

PUBLISHED: 15:43 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:43 29 November 2019

Stacy Humphrys had his ban cut at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Stacy Humphrys had his ban cut at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man has had his lifetime ban on keeping animals cut to just five years.

Stacy Humphrys, 33, from West Meadows, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday to appeal the ban which he was handed in September.

Humphrys was also handed a 16 week prison sentence after pleading guilty to causing unnecessary suffering and failing to meet animal needs.

Hugh Rowland, prosecuting for the RSPCA, told the court that the organisation had visited Humphreys' home in April this year where they had been concerned by animal living conditions.

Some cages, used to keep dogs and birds in, were found to be too small while animal faeces were also found on the ground. Some animals were found to be underweight, others had fur loss.

Humphrys agreed to sign over some of the animals and a welfare notice was issued requiring him to make improvements.

Inspectors remained concerned when they returned to Humphrys' home around a fortnight later and intervened.

The court also heard about a previous incident in 2012 where horses cared for by Humphrey escaped onto the A14 and collided with a car.

Humphrys was jailed for 28 months after admitting to causing a public nuisance by allowing the horses to stray.

Defending, Peter Spary, said that Humphrys loved animals and had not intended to cause harm.

"This is not a case of intentional abuse," said Mr Spary.

"This is someone who knows how to care for animals."

Mr Spary also told the court that Humphrys' marriage had broken down earlier this year and that his father had also died, causing strain in Humphrys' life.

Mr Spary asked that the court change the conditions of Humphrys ban to allow him to keep certain animals including goats, cats and fish.

He also asked for the ban to be reduced in length, adding that life-time bans should be reserved for the most serious of cases.

Judge David Goodin described the ban as "more than is necessary" and reduced it to five years, with the option for appeal after one year.

Judge Goodin decided against allowing Humphrys to keep any of the requested animals, saying that the order remained in place for all species.

Speaking after the verdict Inspector Jason Finch from the RSPCA, who attended the site, said: "We always have to accept the court's decision."

Mr Finch said that the length of ban was still significant and highlighted the seriousness of the case.

"Hopefully the defendant will learn from this and it won't happen again in the future," said Mr Finch.

Most Read

A14 westbound now OPEN after ‘blocked drain’ sparked travel chaos

Traffic cameras showed very heavy traffic on the A14 Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Subway set to return to town centre - four months after closure

A well-known brand is set to return to a Suffolk high street Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Teenager receives more than 50 parking fines - but doesn’t even own a car

A romanian teenager has received more than 50 parking fines from Ipswich Borough Council for a Volkswagen Golf he claims is not his Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Drainage ditch built near playpark on new estate generates danger fears

The drainage ditch at Thurmans Grove, Trimley St Mary - with the children's playpark behind it Picture: CONTRIBUTED

‘Each and every biker did the little man proud’ – Poignant final journey for Harlie, 5

100 bikers escorted Harlie-Beau on his final journey through Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Most Read

A14 westbound now OPEN after ‘blocked drain’ sparked travel chaos

Traffic cameras showed very heavy traffic on the A14 Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Subway set to return to town centre - four months after closure

A well-known brand is set to return to a Suffolk high street Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Teenager receives more than 50 parking fines - but doesn’t even own a car

A romanian teenager has received more than 50 parking fines from Ipswich Borough Council for a Volkswagen Golf he claims is not his Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Drainage ditch built near playpark on new estate generates danger fears

The drainage ditch at Thurmans Grove, Trimley St Mary - with the children's playpark behind it Picture: CONTRIBUTED

‘Each and every biker did the little man proud’ – Poignant final journey for Harlie, 5

100 bikers escorted Harlie-Beau on his final journey through Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ambulance service launches investigation following sudden staff deaths

Dorothy Hosein, the interim chief executive of EEAST, told staff she had commissioned an investigation following the deaths. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Crash between lorry and car causing congestion in Ipswich

The junction where the collision happened on Friday morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Busy road heading into Ipswich partially blocked ahead of rush hour

Foxhall Road leading into Ipswich Picture: Google Maps

Lambert unsure if he will use transfer market to cover Vincent-Young injury... but rules out move for former Blue Ward

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has ruled out a move for Grant Ward (inset) as cover for Kane Vincent-Young's injury. Picture: PAGEPIX

In pictures: Ipswich children’s amazing art made from recycled waste

Children at St Pancras Primary School in Ipswich made artwork of endangered animals from recycled materials. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists