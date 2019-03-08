New security contract for Ipswich town centre taxi marshals

Ipswich-based security firm Stage Event Security has won the contract to operate the late-night taxi marshal service in Ipswich town centre

Ipswich-based Stage Event Security is to run the night-time taxi marshal services in the town centre.

The service, which began in 2013, operates between 11.30pm to 4.30am in a bid to ensure late-night revellers get home safely.

The company's staff will operate the service at the Old Cattle Market every weekend of the year.

Tim Passmore, Suffolk's Police and Crime Commissioner said: "It is extremely important that Ipswich town centre is a safe and welcoming location where people can come to enjoy an evening out.

"I am happy to financially support this marshalling project for the fifth year.

"I can see tangible benefits for the Constabulary and for the people in Ipswich on weekend evenings.

"People get home quicker and more safely and fewer people hanging around after the pubs and clubs close reduces potential disorder which in turn reduces the pressure on the constabulary. Everyone wins."

Mr Passmore added the service helps to encourage growth and increase job security by boosting the night-time economy - which he believes leads to cuts in crime rates.

Alasdair Ross, Ipswich Borough Council portfolio-holder for community protection, said: "We want to ensure residents and visitors to the town centre feel safer at the end of the evening.

"It is all part of our determination to support the night-time economy and we welcome the support of our partners."