News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Stage for Ed Sheeran's Portman Road performance being built

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:29 PM June 22, 2021    Updated: 1:31 PM June 22, 2021
Ed Sheeran wearing a Hoax t-shirt. Picture: PA IMAGES

The stage for Ed Sheeran's performance at Portman Road is currently being built - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Work is underway to complete the stage for Ed Sheeran's Tik Tok performance at Portman Road. 

A stage has been built in the Sir Alf Ramsey stand in the ground along with lighting 

The new Town shirt sponsor will be performing at the ground on Friday, June 25 and will be streamed around the world on the social media platform.

The performance will feature the very first performance of his new single, Bad Habits, as well a number of his classic tracks.

Sheeran, said previously: "Can’t wait to perform at Tik Tok’s UEFA EURO 2020 show live from Portman Road.

"It’s a place I love and I’m looking forward to performing some fan faves as well as my new track for the first time! See you on the 25th June.”

You may also want to watch:

Ed Sheeran
Suffolk Live
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The White Horse, Felixstowe.

East Suffolk Council

Pub demolition plans generate 150-plus objections in a week

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Police have been attending a crash in Kesgrave.

Citroën driver taken to hospital after car comes off road

Mariam Ghaemi

Author Picture Icon
Police at the the scene of a stabbing at Winsford Road in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man in hospital with serious injuries after Suffolk stabbing

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
An artist's impression of what the new Ipswich BMX track will look like

First look at plans for new Ipswich BMX track ahead of big build

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus