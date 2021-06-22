Published: 12:29 PM June 22, 2021 Updated: 1:31 PM June 22, 2021

The stage for Ed Sheeran's performance at Portman Road is currently being built - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Work is underway to complete the stage for Ed Sheeran's Tik Tok performance at Portman Road.

A stage has been built in the Sir Alf Ramsey stand in the ground along with lighting

The new Town shirt sponsor will be performing at the ground on Friday, June 25 and will be streamed around the world on the social media platform.

The performance will feature the very first performance of his new single, Bad Habits, as well a number of his classic tracks.

Sheeran, said previously: "Can’t wait to perform at Tik Tok’s UEFA EURO 2020 show live from Portman Road.

"It’s a place I love and I’m looking forward to performing some fan faves as well as my new track for the first time! See you on the 25th June.”