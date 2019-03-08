Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

What's that smell!? Why this Ipswich junction is causing a stink

PUBLISHED: 17:59 16 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:59 16 April 2019

Work to pump stagnant water out of the section of former pedestrian walkway underneath the Princes Street and Civic Drive junction in Ipswich, March 2019. Picture: JASON NOBLE

Work to pump stagnant water out of the section of former pedestrian walkway underneath the Princes Street and Civic Drive junction in Ipswich, March 2019. Picture: JASON NOBLE

Jason Noble

Drainage crews have been called out nine times in the space of 14 months to pump stagnant water out of a busy Ipswich junction, it has emerged – costing the taxpayer thousands of pounds.

Stagnant water being pumped out of the ramp leading to the former pedestrian tunnels underneath the Civic Drive and Princes Street junction in Ipswich, May 2018. Picture: DAVID ELLESMEREStagnant water being pumped out of the ramp leading to the former pedestrian tunnels underneath the Civic Drive and Princes Street junction in Ipswich, May 2018. Picture: DAVID ELLESMERE

The former pedestrian tunnels beneath the Civic Drive and Princes Street junction in Ipswich were filled in back in 2015 as part of Suffolk County Council's revamp of the junction during the controversial Travel Ipswich scheme.

But one portion of the ramp leading down has not been filled, leading to rainwater gathering and stagnating.

Data published under Freedom of Information laws has revealed that Suffolk Highways crews have been called to pump out the putrid liquid nine times since January 2018 – costing around £7,500 in total.

Ipswich Borough Council leader David Ellesmere, said: “We were told that Travel Ipswich had been completed in 2015 but here we are nearly four years later and it's clear there is one aspect still not finished.

Stagnant water being pumped out of the ramp leading to the former pedestrian tunnels underneath the Civic Drive and Princes Street junction in Ipswich, May 2018. Picture: DAVID ELLESMEREStagnant water being pumped out of the ramp leading to the former pedestrian tunnels underneath the Civic Drive and Princes Street junction in Ipswich, May 2018. Picture: DAVID ELLESMERE

“The hoarding [around the entrance walkway] is an eyesore and it's costing £850 a time to pump this water, so the county council needs to bring this to a finish.”

During the Travel Ipswich works, which was a county council scheme to improve pedestrian, cyclist and bus passenger safety around town without holding up other motorists, the roundabout was stripped out at the Civic Drive junction and replaced with traffic lights.

The most recent water pumping took place last month, with occasions in January, February, April, May, July, September and November last year prior to that.

But a county council spokeswoman said it was working with landowners to come up with a solution, as even though it is a public highway the council did not own the land.

The old Princes Street roundabout in Ipswich before changes made in 2015. Picture: ARCHANTThe old Princes Street roundabout in Ipswich before changes made in 2015. Picture: ARCHANT

“We were unable to fill the ramp at the end of the Civic Drive/Princes Street junction project in 2015, due to on-going discussions with landowners,” the spokeswoman said.

“Further work in the area, including internal waterproofing, was completed in 2016-17 but not to fill the ramp.

“We are continuing to work with landowners to provide a long-term solution, this would involve filling the ramp with concrete and top-soil.

“We have set aside budget for this work and hope that it can be completed this year.”

Most Read

Chinese restaurant in Ipswich town centre closes down

The Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, has closed down. Photo: Su Anderson.

Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Sick Felixstowe tourist Pete Mazur should fly home in air ambulance on Tuesday

Becky, Peter and Ollie Mazur before Peter was taken ill on Cape Verde. Picture; BECKY MAZUR

Woman pushed over by attacker near busy Ipswich junction

The assault happened about 6.45am on April 15, when a woman in her 30s was pushed into a bush Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Row breaks out over slogan for Ipswich Tories’ housing policy

This slogan from Ipswich Conservatives has sparked concern in the town. Picture: IPSWICH CONSERVATIVE ASSOCIATION

Most Read

Chinese restaurant in Ipswich town centre closes down

The Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, has closed down. Photo: Su Anderson.

Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Sick Felixstowe tourist Pete Mazur should fly home in air ambulance on Tuesday

Becky, Peter and Ollie Mazur before Peter was taken ill on Cape Verde. Picture; BECKY MAZUR

Woman pushed over by attacker near busy Ipswich junction

The assault happened about 6.45am on April 15, when a woman in her 30s was pushed into a bush Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Row breaks out over slogan for Ipswich Tories’ housing policy

This slogan from Ipswich Conservatives has sparked concern in the town. Picture: IPSWICH CONSERVATIVE ASSOCIATION

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Skechers named in bid to replace Claire’s and tReds

Skechers wants to move into the units which currently house tReds and Claire's Accessories, in Westgate Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

What’s that smell!? Why this Ipswich junction is causing a stink

Work to pump stagnant water out of the section of former pedestrian walkway underneath the Princes Street and Civic Drive junction in Ipswich, March 2019. Picture: JASON NOBLE

‘We will be seen as a scalp... we will have to deliver’ – Chambers looks ahead to League One

Luke Chambers pictured after Ipswich Town's relegation to League One is confirmed. Photo: Steve Waller

Woman pushed over by attacker near busy Ipswich junction

The assault happened about 6.45am on April 15, when a woman in her 30s was pushed into a bush Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Watch: Town flashback - The last derby day triumph and a memorable win over Newcastle

Town fans celebrate as Emyr Huws wheels away after scoring to give Town a 3-1 victory over Newcastle back in 2017. Picture: STEVE WALLER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists