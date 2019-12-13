Standing water causing disruption for drivers

Drivers have been taking caution in Portman Road, Ipswich this morning Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Heavy rainfall in Suffolk overnight has caused standing water to remain on roads, causing minor disruption to drivers.

Water on busy roads in Ipswich town centre has caused drivers to slow down as drains have been unable to cope with the rain.

Despite the rain, no weather or flood warnings have been issued in Suffolk.

Further rain is expected in Suffolk on Friday morning before a drier weekend.