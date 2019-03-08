E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

Two-and-a-half hours from Hadleigh to Ipswich - roadworks cause standstill traffic

PUBLISHED: 10:27 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:29 06 November 2019

The traffic is at a standstill on all roads leading on to the road works and many have been stuck for over an hour. Picture: RACHEL EVANS

The traffic is at a standstill on all roads leading on to the road works and many have been stuck for over an hour. Picture: RACHEL EVANS

Archant

Several roadworks on a major route into Ipswich have caused chaos this morning as commuters sat in standstill traffic.

The queues of traffic stretch back for miles on the A1071 because of the roadworks. Picture: RACHEL EVANSThe queues of traffic stretch back for miles on the A1071 because of the roadworks. Picture: RACHEL EVANS

A number of temporary traffic lights on the A1071 has seen queues of traffic stretching back to Washbrook, Hintlesham and Sproughton.

One set of roadworks is scheduled to last from Wednesday, October 30 until Tuesday, November 12, while the others are expected to continue until November 8.

Commuters took to social media to complain about the long wait with one woman saying: "I've been queuing for nearly an hour, since Hintlesham, and still not at Sproughton roundabout. Leave more than 40 minutes."

"Got the 7.25am bus and have just got over the roundabout nearly two hours later," said another.

There are temporary speed limits and roadworks on a short stretch of the A1071 which connects to London Road as well as a three way controlled traffic light system on Hadleigh Road.

Another woman said on social media that she left Hadleigh at 7.30am.

"Still stuck," she said.

"Not even at roundabout, working from back of the car."

Commuters are tired of waiting as the traffic hasn't moved for over an hour now. Picture: LUCY EVANSCommuters are tired of waiting as the traffic hasn't moved for over an hour now. Picture: LUCY EVANS

She has now reached work two-and-a-half hours after leaving the house this morning.

One set of roadworks is by Virgin Media to lay ducting in the footway and verge to allow customer connections.

There is also a temporary speed limit in effect from Friday, November 1 until Friday, November 8.

Other eyewitnesses said they abandoned the blocked route and sought other ways of getting into the town centre.

The traffic has been at a complete standstill for hours now. Picture: LUCY EVANSThe traffic has been at a complete standstill for hours now. Picture: LUCY EVANS

A spokesman for Suffolk Highways said: "These works are being carried out by Virgin Media and are essential works.

"We have to allow utilities to carry out works on the network to ensure that their services are maintained. The works are due to be complete by Friday."

Virgin Media have been contacted for comment.

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Orwell Bridge re-opens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge has re-opened after a police incident Picture: MICK WEBB

Then and now: 10 years of change on Ipswich high street (Part 1)

The White Horse Hotel in 2009 and in 2019 Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

New mum scared to cross ‘danger road’ to get to the park for her baby

Sophie Davies and Josh Hicks with their son Samuel Earl Davies-Hicks near the fast traffic on Park Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Which Ipswich schools will be in our first class photo supplement?

The Ipswich Star First Class Supplement will be in paper tomorrow, Tuesday, November 5 - Find out which schools are taking part below Picture: RUTH LEACH

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Orwell Bridge re-opens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge has re-opened after a police incident Picture: MICK WEBB

Then and now: 10 years of change on Ipswich high street (Part 1)

The White Horse Hotel in 2009 and in 2019 Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

New mum scared to cross ‘danger road’ to get to the park for her baby

Sophie Davies and Josh Hicks with their son Samuel Earl Davies-Hicks near the fast traffic on Park Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Which Ipswich schools will be in our first class photo supplement?

The Ipswich Star First Class Supplement will be in paper tomorrow, Tuesday, November 5 - Find out which schools are taking part below Picture: RUTH LEACH

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Man caught drink driving at four-and-a-half limit avoids jail

Jon Bullimore shields his face after leaving Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Two-and-a-half hours from Hadleigh to Ipswich – roadworks cause standstill traffic

The traffic is at a standstill on all roads leading on to the road works and many have been stuck for over an hour. Picture: RACHEL EVANS

Lorry breaks down on busy A14 slip road

The scene on the A14 slip road at Wherstead Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Popular vegan deli to ditch plastic for Christmas hampers

Hank's Deli in Ipswich has teamed up with Where Does It Come From? of Ipswich to source ethical cotton Bags for Life, to use for packing its Chrstmas vegan hampers. Geoffry Bligh of Hank's Deli with one of the new bags. Picture: JO SALTER

Ipswich and Colchester hospitals ranked among best in country for stroke care

Dr Sajid Alam from Ipswich Hospital says he is delighted with ESNEFT's recognition for its stroke care Picture: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists