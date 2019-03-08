Two-and-a-half hours from Hadleigh to Ipswich - roadworks cause standstill traffic
PUBLISHED: 10:27 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:29 06 November 2019
Archant
Several roadworks on a major route into Ipswich have caused chaos this morning as commuters sat in standstill traffic.
A number of temporary traffic lights on the A1071 has seen queues of traffic stretching back to Washbrook, Hintlesham and Sproughton.
One set of roadworks is scheduled to last from Wednesday, October 30 until Tuesday, November 12, while the others are expected to continue until November 8.
Commuters took to social media to complain about the long wait with one woman saying: "I've been queuing for nearly an hour, since Hintlesham, and still not at Sproughton roundabout. Leave more than 40 minutes."
"Got the 7.25am bus and have just got over the roundabout nearly two hours later," said another.
There are temporary speed limits and roadworks on a short stretch of the A1071 which connects to London Road as well as a three way controlled traffic light system on Hadleigh Road.
Another woman said on social media that she left Hadleigh at 7.30am.
"Still stuck," she said.
"Not even at roundabout, working from back of the car."
She has now reached work two-and-a-half hours after leaving the house this morning.
One set of roadworks is by Virgin Media to lay ducting in the footway and verge to allow customer connections.
There is also a temporary speed limit in effect from Friday, November 1 until Friday, November 8.
Other eyewitnesses said they abandoned the blocked route and sought other ways of getting into the town centre.
A spokesman for Suffolk Highways said: "These works are being carried out by Virgin Media and are essential works.
"We have to allow utilities to carry out works on the network to ensure that their services are maintained. The works are due to be complete by Friday."
Virgin Media have been contacted for comment.