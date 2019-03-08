Video

Two-and-a-half hours from Hadleigh to Ipswich - roadworks cause standstill traffic

The traffic is at a standstill on all roads leading on to the road works and many have been stuck for over an hour. Picture: RACHEL EVANS Archant

Several roadworks on a major route into Ipswich have caused chaos this morning as commuters sat in standstill traffic.

The queues of traffic stretch back for miles on the A1071 because of the roadworks. Picture: RACHEL EVANS The queues of traffic stretch back for miles on the A1071 because of the roadworks. Picture: RACHEL EVANS

A number of temporary traffic lights on the A1071 has seen queues of traffic stretching back to Washbrook, Hintlesham and Sproughton.

One set of roadworks is scheduled to last from Wednesday, October 30 until Tuesday, November 12, while the others are expected to continue until November 8.

Commuters took to social media to complain about the long wait with one woman saying: "I've been queuing for nearly an hour, since Hintlesham, and still not at Sproughton roundabout. Leave more than 40 minutes."

"Got the 7.25am bus and have just got over the roundabout nearly two hours later," said another.

help!! @EADT24 @MarkGlennMurphy @TownOfSudbury can we please get the traffic managed better on A1071 to #Ipswich during the ongoing #roadworks we went through #Hintlesham 70 minutes ago and still not within sight of the roundabout — Lesley Rowland (@Lesleylm90) November 6, 2019

There are temporary speed limits and roadworks on a short stretch of the A1071 which connects to London Road as well as a three way controlled traffic light system on Hadleigh Road.

Another woman said on social media that she left Hadleigh at 7.30am.

"Still stuck," she said.

"Not even at roundabout, working from back of the car."

Commuters are tired of waiting as the traffic hasn't moved for over an hour now. Picture: LUCY EVANS Commuters are tired of waiting as the traffic hasn't moved for over an hour now. Picture: LUCY EVANS

She has now reached work two-and-a-half hours after leaving the house this morning.

One set of roadworks is by Virgin Media to lay ducting in the footway and verge to allow customer connections.

There is also a temporary speed limit in effect from Friday, November 1 until Friday, November 8.

Other eyewitnesses said they abandoned the blocked route and sought other ways of getting into the town centre.

The traffic has been at a complete standstill for hours now. Picture: LUCY EVANS The traffic has been at a complete standstill for hours now. Picture: LUCY EVANS

A spokesman for Suffolk Highways said: "These works are being carried out by Virgin Media and are essential works.

"We have to allow utilities to carry out works on the network to ensure that their services are maintained. The works are due to be complete by Friday."

Virgin Media have been contacted for comment.