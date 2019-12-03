Nostalgia: Do you remember the Star Club pancake races in 1979?
PUBLISHED: 14:31 04 December 2019
Owen Hines
Pancake races are one of the great English traditions and back in 1979 the Star Club was the host for the annual Ipswich event.
People of all ages turned up with their frying pans and pancake batter, to have a flippin' great time battling it out in a series of races.
Students from local schools were among those to turn up for the event in Christchurch Park, along with eager members of the public wanting to join in the Shrove Tuesday fun.
You may also want to watch:
A group of women ran in their long skirts, while others wrapped up warm in hats and coats - and one competitor was ambitious enough to run in her heels!
Ipswich Witches speedway star Tony 'Shrimp' Davey was special guest and on hand to present the winners with their prizes.
Do you remember watching the pancake races or did you join in the racing in Ipswich 1979?
To share your memories, email charlotte.bond@archant.co.uk