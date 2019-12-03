Gallery

Nostalgia: Do you remember the Star Club pancake races in 1979?

Beaming smiles all round as the competitors tucked nto their sweet treats Picture: OWEN HINES Owen Hines

Pancake races are one of the great English traditions and back in 1979 the Star Club was the host for the annual Ipswich event.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A youngster enjoyed a chocolate treat after the racing had finished Picture: OWEN HINES A youngster enjoyed a chocolate treat after the racing had finished Picture: OWEN HINES

People of all ages turned up with their frying pans and pancake batter, to have a flippin' great time battling it out in a series of races.

What better way to celebrate pancake day than a pancake race. The competitors enjoyed their pancakes and milk after the race in 1979 Picture: OWEN HINES What better way to celebrate pancake day than a pancake race. The competitors enjoyed their pancakes and milk after the race in 1979 Picture: OWEN HINES

Students from local schools were among those to turn up for the event in Christchurch Park, along with eager members of the public wanting to join in the Shrove Tuesday fun.

The Star Club was run by the Ipswich Star and East Anglian Daily Times, and they would put on fun events throughout the year such as this pancake race in 1979 for people to go to. Picture: OWEN HINES The Star Club was run by the Ipswich Star and East Anglian Daily Times, and they would put on fun events throughout the year such as this pancake race in 1979 for people to go to. Picture: OWEN HINES

You may also want to watch:

A group of women ran in their long skirts, while others wrapped up warm in hats and coats - and one competitor was ambitious enough to run in her heels!

These women did a flippin' brilliant job in the pancake race in 1979 Picture: OWEN HINES These women did a flippin' brilliant job in the pancake race in 1979 Picture: OWEN HINES

Ipswich Witches speedway star Tony 'Shrimp' Davey was special guest and on hand to present the winners with their prizes.

And they're off! a group of ladies flip their pancakes in the saucepan whilst running in long skirts Picture: OWEN HINES And they're off! a group of ladies flip their pancakes in the saucepan whilst running in long skirts Picture: OWEN HINES

Do you remember watching the pancake races or did you join in the racing in Ipswich 1979?

To share your memories, email charlotte.bond@archant.co.uk