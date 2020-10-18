E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Why was Hintlesham Hall lit up pink and blue?

PUBLISHED: 13:26 18 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:26 18 October 2020

Hintlesham Hall has been lit up in pink and blue to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week Picture: STAR LIGHT PRODUCTION SERVICES

STAR LIGHT PRODUCTION SERVICES

Suffolk’s stunning Hintlesham Hall has been lit up in pink and blue as part of Baby Loss Awareness Week.

Star Light Production Services choose the hall to light up each year Picture: STAR LIGHT PRODUCTION SERVICESStar Light Production Services choose the hall to light up each year Picture: STAR LIGHT PRODUCTION SERVICES

The national event, which aims to raise awareness of baby loss during pregnancy and the neo-natal period, took place from October 9 to October 15.

MORE: Clacton seafront lined with ribbons for Baby Loss Awareness Week

Claydon-based company Star Light Production Services chose to light up the hall again this year in a bid to show their support to the cause.

Ipswich Hospital Baby Bereavement Group, a support group organised by mums who have experienced baby loss, had made a call last week to see the county lit up and blue and pink in support.

Speaking last week, bereavement group member Laura Houlden said the support of local people and businesses is “life-changing” for those who have experienced baby loss.

Other buildings to have been lit up this year include Ipswich Town Hall, while in Clacton, bereaved mother Maria Gormley lined the seafront with coloured ribbons to mark the week.

