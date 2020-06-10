Starmer gives Ipswich a say on how Labour Party prepares for the future

On Wednesday Keir Starmer was asking questions of the Prime Minister. On Thursday he'll be answering them from Ipswich residents. Picture: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA Wire

Labour leader Keir Starmer is holding a virtual “Town Hall Meeting” for Ipswich residents on Thursday evening to give them a chance to tell him which issues they feel is important to them.

It will be conducted on Zoom and will be open to anyone living in the town. It is organised by the Labour Party but non-members can also register to take part. It is one of a series of ‘Call Keir’ meetings across the country.

The hour-long meeting will take place over Zoom, with Charlotte Sullivan, from Heart FM, chairing.

Members of the public will have the chance to ask questions directly to the new Labour Leader about the coronavirus, what issues they would like to see raised with the Government and what lessons Labour needs to learn from last year’s election defeat.

This week’s event follows Call Keir events across the nations and regions of the UK, as well as a series of topical virtual meetings, including with key workers, small businesses and representatives of the BAME community.

Keir Starmer said: “I look forward to speaking to the people of Ipswich today. December’s election result was sobering for Labour, and I want a frank and honest discussion with those voters we lost.

“I don’t want these meetings to be easy. I want to be challenged – about politics and the Labour Party.

“I also want to hear people’s views about the government’s handling of coronavirus. After the mismanagement of recent weeks, I am deeply concerned that the Prime Minister has made a difficult situation 10 times worse.”

He was elected leader of the Labour Party in early April with an overwhelming victory on the first ballot – and was backed by the Ipswich Labour Party and most leading members of the party in the town.

These meetings are being held in key seats, including many – like Ipswich – which were lost by the party in December’s general election and where Labour is hoping to regain support over the next four years. There have been similar campaigns in previous years, but this is the first time they have been held online because of the lockdown.

People who want to take part in the meeting by signing up here.